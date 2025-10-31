In October, 2025, a Springbok store opened at a shopping centre in Cape Town and welcomed the public

Several Springbok team members were in attendance, including Western Cape Premier Alan Winde

Social media users wondered more about the price of the items, assuming that they were expensive

Six Springbok members visited the new store in Cape Town. Images: @bokrugby

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, 15 October, 2025, a Springboks retail store launched at Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Cape Town. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and a few Springbok stars made an appearance, exciting fans who created a long queue to get inside.

The Cape Town store is the second to open its doors to the public, following the debut in Sandton City in July, 2025.

TikTok user The Scholars Hub shared a video from the day, noting that "the store was buzzing" and filled with potential buyers. Bokke, from both the women's and men's teams, included Babalwa Latsha, Cheslin Kolbe, Cobus Reinach, Frans Malherbe, Lood de Jager, and Selvyn Davids, who snapped pictures with fans.

SA Rugby's president, Mark Alexander, said the store was more than just a retail space — it was a statement of intent, a declaration of unity, and a tangible extension of the definition of SA Rugby's values.

Alan browsed the store, saw a few pieces that he loved, and said:

"I can't leave the store without getting a t-shirt. There are so many cool things here."

The store sells various items, such as rugby jerseys, caps, bags, hoodies, and outerwear, with most entering the four-figure price range, as seen on the website.

A few items were sold at the Springbok store in Cape Town. The white FNB t-shirt and orange top both cost R1 499. Images: @bokrugby

Source: Instagram

New Springbok store stuns South Africans

Internet users took to The Scholars Hub's comment section, wondering about what the price tags looked like, while another person joked that they would enter the store in an All Blacks t-shirt.

@nic_to_the_nak wondered in the comments:

"Why am I actually shocked that this hasn't come sooner?"

@aasiyah_pisces stated with a laugh:

"Bad timing, we are focused on soccer. We never liked rugby, just tolerated it."

@tablemountain3 told people on the internet:

"I know South Africans. The Bokke better beat all the teams they face from now to eternity, I'm talking winning every game."

@milps2020, who missed the opportunity to meet the rugby stars, said:

" I had no idea. My kids would have loved it. What a pity."

@mkcomrade11 added in the comment section:

"Hai, shame. So what is it going to sell once the wave is over? Asking for a friend."

The Scholars Hub replied with a laugh:

"The sale price is not in the budget."

Watch the TikTok video posted on The Scholars Hub's account below:

Watch Alan's Instagram video, posted on his account, below:

