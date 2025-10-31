Nosipho, a content creator in Cape Town, went curtain shopping after she received a quote for R13 000 from an unknown company

She then went to Sable Square, which led her to a man named Blessing, who helped her get what she wanted

People on the internet loved how affordable the curtains were and shared their experiences at the same store Nosipho visited

A Cape Town-based content creator, Nosipho, was on the hunt for curtains for her apartment after she received a quote of over R13 000. She documented her experience shopping at Sable Square and happily revealed a better price for the curtains she saw at one of the shops there.

Nosipho took to TikTok on 26 October, 2025, and said that someone on the platform recommended Sable Square, known for its Chinese-run stores, for more affordable curtains. She went to Shop A11, where she received a quote for under R800 from a man named Blessing.

"He was so kind, helpful and patient."

When TikTok user @aya_sg5 asked Nosipho for a breakdown of the cost, Nosipho replied:

"I got three curtains with dimensions: 2.7m length and 1.3m width. The price will obviously differ depending on your measurements. The material I got was R200 per metre."

A customer at the store told the young shopper to pop in at Shop A11. However, that didn't work out for Nosipho, who wasn't satisfied with the customer service and went straight back to Blessing.

Internet comments on woman's curtain finds

Several South African social media users took to Nosipho's comment section with their thoughts about the curtains. Some people shared that they were also disappointed with the customer service Nosipho experienced at one of the stores.

@majama60 told the online community:

"I got my curtains from the same shop. A year later, and I'm still obsessed."

@malilibee had nothing bad to say about Shop A11, writing:

"They have beautiful curtains and rugs at Blessing's shop. The quality is very good."

On 30 October, 2025, @mchumana stated:

"I went to Sable Square today and placed my order with Blessing. I also went to check out Shop A33, and the service was actually much better. I think the guy I met there was the owner. He personally tried to sell the ranges, but it I had already been set on Blessing."

@sislikhay shared their opinion under Nosipho's post:

"I swear by that store, A33. Yeah, the girl has a bit of an attitude, but the guys are great. I paid just under R5 000 for my curtains — double rods and lace, granted, my curtains are really long, and I have lots of windows. I’m so happy with them."

Appreciative of the plug, @due_north_etc wrote:

"Yay, thanks for this! I live close to Sable Square, and I need affordable blackout curtains for my bedroom."

@pengting__apparel uploaded a photo of their curtains in the comment section and said:

"I got this from Blessing. Would highly recommend."

A TikTok user loved the curtains they bought from the same person Nosipho got hers from. Image: @penting_apparel

