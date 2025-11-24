A woman using the name Mabongie on TikTok shared with people on the internet that her husband had surprised her with a vehicle

In the clip, Mabongie's husband led her to the dealership's doors blindfolded, where a new car, covered in a red cloth and a ribbon, stood

Social media users adored the grand gesture and expressed their feelings in the post's comment section

A local woman shared a TikTok video showing the moment her husband surprised her with a new car, a Ford Everest. The man's generous gesture received millions, with many people seeing only positive things coming from their relationship.

The lucky car owner, Mabongie, uploaded the video on 22 November, 2025, showing how she was blindfolded and led to the doors of a Toyota dealership by her husband.

A separate video showed the woman in her new car, with both her husband and the car sales executive handing her the keys after she had received a box of treats.

The internet congratulates the new Ford owner

The video garnered over 1.9 million views since its publication, with thousands of members of the online community taking to the comment section to congratulate Mabongie. Many internet users also sensed that love was alive in the hearts of the couple.

@user729510027465 added their opinion under the post:

"She's doing what needs to be done. She appreciates him. She doesn't talk back in anger. She forgives. That's why she deserves these things."

@parbiem said to people on the internet:

"It's the level of trust for me. See how comfortable she's walking blindfolded. I love this."

@ofhiewashoni stated in the comments:

"I experienced this three times in my marriage. May the Lord give my husband more life and make his pockets grow and grow."

@user8530180863471 noted to Mabongie:

"Wow. God is good, my sister. What a surprise. Take care of this man, my dear."

@yeboyim pointed out to internet users:

"She's walking with confidence. She's in good hands."

@dikeledi.mosehla happily wrote in the comment section:

"I will keep on clapping for others until it's my turn, for it will be my turn. I should continue clapping for others. Congratulations, Mama."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Mabongie's account below:

