A woman went to Walmart at Clearwater Mall in Johannesburg with a little girl, who spotted Labubus on the shelves

The girl asked about the price, and after the woman gave a made-up total, the girl wanted to know why she didn't have the money

Members of the online community were amused and stunned to see how much the plush toy was worth

A girl wondered about the price of a Labubu. Images: @mandy_withthegoodhair

Source: TikTok

After Walmart officially opened two Johannesburg malls, Clearwater Mall and Fourways Mall, on Saturday, 22 November, 2025, many residents flocked to the international retailer. The shelves were packed with items, including R750 Labubus, which piqued the interest of a young girl.

A TikTok user named Mandy shared that she had visited Walmart at Clearwater Mall. The little girl who was with her asked for the price after picking one of the boxes from the shelf. Mandy jokingly said that the cost was R1 million, to which the curious girl asked if she had that amount. After Mandy responded with a no, the girl, without making eye contact and still inspecting the Labubu box in awe, asked why.

Even after receiving a negative response, the unintentionally funny girl threw the box in the blue trolley without a care in the world.

What is a Labubu?

Lububus are collectable plush toys that have taken the world by storm. Hong Kong-born Belgian artist Kasing Lung created them, and they were first featured in his 2015 children's book series The Monsters.

Many people, including international celebrities, have taken an interest in Labubus. Image: @labubu_shop

Source: Instagram

Walmart SA's Labubu price shocks South Africans

Several social media users gathered in the post's comment section, expressing their thoughts about the hefty price tag. Some online users believed the price was in US dollars because of the omission of the South African currency symbol.

@raaraahhhhh shared with people on the internet:

"If my child ever asked me for a Labubu, I would crash out. Who would want that expensive thing?"

Trying to save Mandy R750, @x_sofetch_x suggested in the comment section:

"Tell her the trend died. She’ll be behind the times if she wants that."

@nonhlanhla.p.k claimed the following:

"I saw them at a Chinese shop for R20, and they were the real ones, but my mother made me leave them."

@kate_austin67 wrote with humour:

"The fact that some kids are putting it back knowing very well their parents said no to the price."

@dimolemo1 told the online community:

"You guys keep wanting all these American stores to come here, and when they do, you guys complain about the prices."

@thando_482 stated with a laugh:

"The nerve of putting 'everyday low prices' then having a small doll for R750."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Mandy's account below:

