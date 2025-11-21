Walmart gave Briefly News an early look at their Johannesburg store at Clearwater Mall

The American supermarket giant is on a mission to serve price-sensitive customers who need stable, low prices

Walmart showed their efforts to create a lower-cost living for South Africans without compromising on the quality of both familiar and American products

Walmart at Clearwater Mall opened its doors to Briefly News on 20 November 2025 to showcase the store dedicated to delivering low prices. The superstore proved that a trolley of necessities for a family of four was the cheapest at R1 680 without discounts when compared to two unnamed competitors.

The Johannesburg Walmart balanced the expectation of access to American brands while catering to South Africans by supplying a variety. Mzansi taste buds were high on Walmart's list of priorities, with a majority of the local supply chain, including a frozen food section curated by popular local fast food franchises. South Africans' pockets were Walmart's biggest motivator when purchasing products. Addressing questions about competitors, such as Shoprite and Checkers, Walmart's representatives highlighted that their main concern is the customers:

"Our focus will be keeping the prices low. We will let the customer decide."

Walmart guaranteed that their low prices are constant by declaring that they never have a need for discounts or sales. They highlighted that any area where Walmart arrives, it always lowers the cost of living for the people. Walmart will officially open stores at two malls in Johannesburg, Clearwater Mall at Fourways Mall, on 22 November 2025.

South African Walmart shoppers can rest assured of cheaper and easier access to American novelty treats. Rows of Sour Patch Kids, Nerds, and more were organised next to familiar favourites such as Cadbury. Walmart's giant cereal aisle will soon be overflowing with the famous Lucky Charms alongside local favourites.

The frozen food section at Walmart includes familiar Mzansi faves such as Wimpy, Steers and Andiccio's. Walmart's 'miracle' aisle, highlighting its best sales, included South African childhood favourites such as amakip-kip in bulk. In another section, Walmart catered to the viral Labubu trend, stocking the dolls, notorious for their exorbitant price, for R750.

Walmart Clearwater mall is designed as a one-stop shop: need to buy milk, but also need mascara? sorted. The superstore incorporated Essence and Catrice to create a beauty aisle.

The store ensured to put the customer first by stocking all the basics a person needs in their home, like food, clothes and appliances. Walmart's liquor store will also be open to the public. The tech section stocks products from Apple, Samsung and most major brands.

Aside from the physical stores in Johannesburg, Walmart will also launch its delivery app. The Walmart delivery service promises grocery delivery within 60 minutes, and prices are identical to those in-store. Walmart will deliver within a five-kilometre radius of its stores in Clearwater Mall and Fourways Mall.

