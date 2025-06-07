A South African who moved to America showed people the grocery store she found that reminded her of a local supermarket

The woman in the video compared the American supermarket to Woolworths, and the content fascinated South Africans

Mzansi online users shared their honest thoughts about the way the American grocery store looked

One South African TikToker currently living in America gave people a look at one of the grocery stores she discovered. The woman posted a video of her shopping trip, which reminded her of Woolworths.

A South African in the USA compared her local store to Woolworths.

The video of the woman's American shopping trip received thousands of likes. People commented with their thoughts on the comparison of the shop to Woolworths.

SA woman finds USA version of Woolies

In a video, @gillthe1, on TikTok, posted about her love for an American supermarket, Wegmans, saying it is America's version of Woolworths. The supermarket had a wide variety of food and beautifully displayed fresh fruits and vegetables. @gillthe1 showed the variety of ready-made food, including sushi. Wegmans also has an in-house restaurant as well as a pharmacy. The TikToker detailed that everything is self-service in the store. Watch the video of the tour of Wegmans below:

South Africans reviews America

Briefly News reported on a different group of South Africans who visited the USA and started vlogging soon after landing. In the video, the young man showed how much bigger things are in the United States, including the fridges. He also gave people a tour of their grocery stores, which included varieties of processed food.

Another South African in America showed people his fulfilling life in the USA. The Afrikaner shared a day in his life as a farmer. He appreciated how peaceful, quiet and beautiful his surroundings are.

South Africans in America will often vlog their experience of the USA.

SA loves woman's US grocery find

A netizen thought the South African's video about Wegmans reminded them of Food Lover's Market. People commented on the video with their takes after having a look at the grocery store.

Jade Africa said:

"You have to try Costco soup dumplings 😭"

JC_ commented:

"It kind of reminds me of Foodlovers market..."

It_Is_I_Nolan wrote:

"Dankie dat jy ons saam vat met jou nuwe journey. God bless you and your family on that side."

Bethany was impressed:

"Now this is the America I dream about...... almost thought it doesn't exist anymore."

superinformative got nostalgic:

"That store has the same name as what my mom said to me when I was younger and wanted pocket money. "Yay... weg man!" 🤣"

t was pleased:

"I loooooooveee Wegmans they’re so underrated!😭"

