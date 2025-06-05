A man posted a video on TikTok showing his unique chicken business that is focused on breeding

The video by the man detailing how much it costs to get one of his chickens and their eggs went viral

Online users shared their reactions to the man's price point for his special chicken products

A man posted a TikTok video advertising his chicken venture. The man got people's attention after online users noticed his high price range for chicken.

A man shared the price of his one egg in a TikTok video that went viral. Image: @paulmalat

Source: TikTok

The video of the man talking about his chicken business received more than 20,000 likes. People commented on the video with their thoughts on how much it costs to support him.

Man sells special chicken

In a video on TikTok, chicken breeder @paulmalat told people that he was selling an exotic breed of chicken called Light Colombian Brahmas. One egg of the special breed is priced at R60 while a day-old chick is R150. Watch the video of the exotic chicken below:

The Light Colombian Brahma is usually favoured in colder climates. The special breed is renowned for producing most of its eggs during winter. They are lauded for their great size and are often dubbed "King of All Poultry, according to Livestock Conservancy.

Brahma chickens are prized for their egg production and size. Image: Douglas Sacha

Source: Getty Images

SA jokes about man's chicken prices

Even though the man was advertising to other farmers, many online users commented on the video with jokes. People were especially in disbelief over the price points of a single egg and one chick. Others realised the man selling the chicken for breeding and felt his prices were justified.

Masi was floored:

"R60? That's a full breakfast with juice."

Oscar said:

"When you crack the egg, ku phuma iOmelette ephelele😭"

Wayne Kay commented:

"That egg has to come into my mouth on its own😂"

vinylcut wrote:

"R60 1 egg??? lol when our people go into businesses they wanna be millionaires in a day."

Mbulase Mashonane said:

"He must sell to Somizi or Mamkhize, we're staying in RDPs, we can't buy eggs for R60 each."

mthokozisibrights was amused:

"🤣😅 Hehe, took me a minute to realise that the eggs are not for frying. Okay, price justified."

Erwin Römmel gushed:

"Omg they are sooo beautiful 🔥❤️. My heart is filled with so much joy! I'd love to have them!!"

