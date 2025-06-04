A video showed an impressively well-made bicycle that had a unique addition that would come in handy for anyone using it

A post on Facebook showing off the interesting bicycle went viral among netizens who appreciated the inventive spin on a bicycle

Many online users were raving after watching a video of the bicycle with extra bells and whistles

A video on Facebook of a bicycle that was slightly upgraded went viral. The changes to the bicycle were enough to capture people's attention on social media.

Man improves bicycle with DIY feature usually used in cars. Image: Dejan Marjanovic / Getty Images / tshinyavantshwa.mishack / Facebook

The video on how the bicycle works received over 3,000 likes from fascinated viewers. People commented, sharing their thoughts on the bicycle invention.

Man pimps bicycle

In a video on Facebook by Tshinya Vantshwa Mishack, a man was showing off a bicycle that had a new feature included. The bike worked with a speedometer that was attached to react to how fast the wheels were spinning. The man demonstrated that the speedometer works whenever there is motion. Watch the video of the bicycle DIY below:

Man makes DIY heater

Another man decided to fight the cold by coming up with his version of a heater. The man-made use of an empty pot and an unused heating element to his advantage in the DIY project. With just a few items, the man transformed a simple pot into a makeshift heater.

During a heatwave in South Africa, a TikToker made a video of his handy solution. The man created an aircon out of the fan he had by using a box, ice, styrofoam and other cheap and easy to find items. Online users appreciated the clip showing a way to make a budget-friendly aircon.

South Africans enjoy content of people's DIY projects to solve common problems. Image: Portra

SA amazed by bicycle upgrade

Many people thought the man's bicycle speedometer was a genius. Online users showered the inventor with praise

. Munzhedzi Collins said:

"When others were going to Cape Town, you were busy designing a speedometer 🤣🤣"

Mphikiseni Vilakazi commented:

"😂220km/h no no very dangerous road traffic police must stop that bicycle before kumosheka."

Lavish Lavish wrote:

"He must get a speeding ticket 🎟️Speedometer is working and he knows the rules."

Kabelo Kabza gushed:

"South Africa has talent "

Injula S Jili applauded:

"Nice one🔥now can you build a motorbike please."

Tycøøn Wøølf was impressed:

"This shows the dude has got a great skill...there's something big he got 🔥♥️"

Vincent Moepeng cracked a joke:

"This can only be in South Africa😂😂😂"

