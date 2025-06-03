A South African man showcased an uncommon braai method using his car engine

His TikTok video captured the creativity, showcasing South African innovation and humour

The video resonated with many who found joy in sharing the experience of braaing, even in the most unconventional ways

TikTok user Team Sentra outside his home with a car engine being utilised as a braai stand. Image: @teamsentra3

Source: TikTok

For many, a braai is more than just a way to cook food; it's a deeply cherished tradition and the perfect excuse for a social gathering. It embodies a sense of community, warmth, and shared enjoyment, making it a beloved pastime.

However, a recent viral video shared by TikTok user @teamsentra3 has taken this well-enjoyed activity to an entirely new and unexpected level.

In a joking and unconventional display, he transformed his vehicle's engine bay into a braai stand. The viral clip shows him simply placing meat directly onto the hot components of his car's engine. This surprising method demonstrates an utterly unique approach to preparing food, sparking curiosity across social media.

Watch the TikTok clip here:

Netizens jokingly throw shade at the car brand

The viral video, beyond its initial shock value, sparked a wave of humorous commentary, particularly from those who found the irony in the engine-bay braai too good to pass up. Many online users, in a playful jab, shared that the car brand itself is prone to overheating, to the point that the engine is hot enough to be turned into a braai stand to cook meat.

Furthermore, the viral clip is a testament to the South African spirit that even in the face of a potentially frustrating situation like setting a car on fire, there's an immediate inclination to find the humour and laughter in it. This unique ability to find joy and lightheartedness from everyday challenges, and even mishaps, is a defining characteristic of South African people, turning what could be a moment of despair into an opportunity for collective amusement and witty banter. Some netizens went as far as asking to join in.

Mzansi comments on car engine turned into braai

@Dean stated:

"That's not braaiing; that's burning meat. Braai coals need heat, not fire."

@Pro.Voker jokingly wrote:

"We're still investigating..."

livhuwaniaMakhwedzha

"Lifestyle..."

@pigogo said:

"Dankie Bhizor!!!!"

@C FRESH DL laughed:

"Technology 😂😂😂😂"

@Johnson peterson AK47

"Waithathapi leh 😂😂"

@cbuh s.a

"Some friends need part of Sentra."

@bigzulu..o2

"Technoloooooooooogy🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

@narem48 humorously threw shade towards the car brand:

"VWs and overheating?😂"

@𝕯𝖞𝖑𝖆𝖓 𝕲𝖗𝖆𝖍𝖆𝖒 🦂.

"This one needs 'uzaytshisa le nyama' sound 🤣🤣😭"

@Ernest sarcastically asked:

"Where are the keys?"

@User@tomorrow laughed:

"😂😂 Chester!"

Mavat-vat wrote:

"Uzenenye 😂😂😂"

Desmond Reddy wrote:

"May also want to give tickets for smoking engine..."

@TOMMY commented:

"Originally fantastic!"

@TT__TSHEPO questioned:

Which country is this 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣

ZMR.kenya asked:

"😱😱BBQ?"

@cbuh s.a jokingly requested to join them:

"Location?"

@cbuh s.a wrote:

"We're you, my boss."

