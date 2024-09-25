Following the uproar surrounding National Braai Day founder Jan Braai, CCTV emerged, quashing claims against him

The National Braai Day founder found himself at the centre of racism allegations after handing out kerriewors rolls

Locals reacted to a video appearing to show him ignoring a coloured man and another one showing him giving the man a roll

An alleged racism uproar followed Jan Braai on Heritage Day but was quickly thwarted by CCTV. Images: @_ArriveAlive, @StoreGoosebumps

Heritage Day had its fair share of controversy on Tuesday, centring around National Braai Day event founder Jan "Braai" Scannell.

CCTV footage purported to show Jan Braai giving free kerriewors to white people and snubbing people of colour at a shopping centre.

CCTV vindicates braai master Jan Braai

Several media houses, including News24, ran the story based only on the initial footage. In the wake of new CCTV that quashed the claims, the stories were later retracted and corrections issued.

But this was not before South Africans from all walks of life rallied behind Scannell and clapped back at the backlash.

The master braaier partnered with Food Lover's Market for a special Heritage Day promotion, which saw him setting up a braai station and handing out curry-flavoured boerewors rolls, or kerriewors, to shoppers.

Good Things Guy reported that Jan arrived at a bustling parking lot in Bellevue, Cape Town. However, after the now-viral clip, Scannell was accused of racism for seemingly ignoring a coloured man and only giving boerie rolls to whites.

Kerriewors given out indiscriminately

According to Good Things Guy, Food Lover's set the record straight after posting CCTV footage that showed the man receiving a kerriewors roll.

The retailer noted the conjecture in a statement.

"Customers tasted the Jan Braai Kerriewors during a lovely day at our Willowbridge store. Shoppers had amazing fun sampling delicious free boeries. We noted the allegations. [However], this is untrue."

"The allegation is based on an uncharitable interpretation of one clip, showing only a snapshot. Anyone who was there would find the allegation laughable."

Scannell said people needed to focus on building positivity.

"We can't let things divide us, especially untruths. We're stronger together! We need to spend less time fighting with each other online and more time together united around a lekker braai."

The National Braai Day, founded in 2005, invites all South Africans to unite around fires on 24 September annually and celebrate the country's rich cultural tapestry through a shared tradition.

Inspired by global celebrations like St Patrick's Day and Thanksgiving, the occasion is a testament to SA's collective identity and strength.

Vocal locals watch and have their say

Much was made of the situation, with some expressing disgust over Jan Braai's apparent smearing, while others still thought the coloured man was overlooked despite being handed a kerriewors.

Briefly News goes through the heated, polarising commentary.

@Rolandschoeman wrote:

"Where are the significant fines for media houses [that] continue to peddle fake information? There should be severe fines, lawsuits and punishments. Do your bloody due diligence and post what is true. It’s not difficult."

@katiabeeden said:

"And he's tucking in! Definitely doesn't look like he was overlooked to me."

@Mbuso_Mawande added:

"I've been saying that the media is distracting us by creating a false narrative of 'black vs white'. They're hiding something, and they want to benefit from antagonism."

@Dzivhuluwany quiped:

"He made the black guy wait [until] he finished serving his kind."

@KylexKunene noted:

"White people had to be served first, I guess. Even the ones behind him that came after him. This just proves his prejudice even further. Jy vat ons vir 'n klomp dose."

