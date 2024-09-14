Ex-DA MP Renaldo Gouws has vowed to challenge a Federal Executive's decision to terminate his party membership

The party's Federal Legal Commission (FLC) found that Gouws was guilty of racism for which he'd been suspended

Gouws denied being a racist despite a viral clip portraying him as making derogatory remarks towards Black people

Axed DA MP Renaldo Gouws promised not to take his termination from the party after racism findings lying down. Images: RenaldoGouws

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — Axed Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament (MP) Renaldo Gouws has vowed to challenge the DA Federal Executive's (FedEx) decision to expel him from the party.

It follows his earlier appearance before the Federal Legal Commission (FLC) in light of an old viral video that surfaced in June in which he was heard making alleged racist remarks towards Black people.

Axed ex-DA MP Renaldo Gouws vows to fight

The disgraced Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, who refuted being a racist — claiming his message 15 years ago had been misconstrued — was subsequently suspended.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

However, while the investigation into his conduct unfolded in the background, the DA unveiled Gouws in a new parliamentary role in July.

FedEx finally announced the outcome of the FLC's probe on Friday, 13 September. The decision immediately stripped him of his membership and ceased his party involvement.

Taking to X to slam the outcome, Gouws vowed to challenge it. He wrote in part:

"I want to emphasise that this is not the end. I will explore all available legal and ethical options to challenge this decision and clear my name. My commitment to my work and the people I serve remains my priority.

"I strongly disagree with the FLC's findings and the actions taken by FedEx ... The decision is disheartening, especially [because] I believe fails to reflect the full context of my actions.

"It's also disheartening that something I said 15 years ago, and completely taken out of context, is held against me as if it was said over the last year."

Sympathy and celebration for Gouws' departure

Gouws's candid response drew a mixed response, with some sympathisers offering support while others piled on the misery.

Briefly News notes the colourful replies.

@Rebellium_Roets hit out at the DA:

"The DA bending the knee to the extreme left. Not surprising. Weak and spineless, but not surprising."

@mogakabede said:

"You are now at liberty to join your friend, @afriforum. I'm happy that my hard-earned tax money will not contribute to your salary. You are fired, Gouws!"

@Seba_S_M slammed:

"I’m so happy to have participated in your downfall, Renaldo. There is no place for racism in this country except at Orania, go join them there, boet."

MK Party's Arthur Zwane showed exit door

In related news, Briefly News reported that uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) leader Jacob Zuma gave senior party member Arthur Zwane his marching orders — and it seemed for good this time.

It was the latest shake-up within the party after Zwane's reinstatement as Secretary-General less than 30 days before his then-second axing in August.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News