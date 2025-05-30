A cobra was in the way, and a man showed people how he was able to safely remove it with little effort

The video on X included two men who were calm as they approached the snake that was standing ready to defend itself

X users were in awe, and the snake became a rival hit on X as people speculated about the men who expertly approached the cobra

A video of a cobra being handled carefully by men received more than a million views on X. People could not look away as a man approached a cobra.

A man picked up a cobra after charming it, and the video became a viral hit. Image: @amazingnature

In the video, the cobra seemed ready for anything that might come its way. Online users shared their thoughts about how the man was able to handle the snake.

Man with flute removes snake

In a viral video by @amazingnature, a man closely inspected a cobra that was standing on a pile of corn. Another man dressed like a snake charmer later entered the scene with a flute, which he played near the snake's face. The snake followed the movement of the flute with its head, and then the man picked up the snake to put it elsewhere, and it did not attack. Watch the video of the man catching the snake below:

SA snake rescuer hard at work

Briefly News reported on snake rescuers who came across a cobra inside someone's home. The video captured the moment that the snake catchers got the situation under control after being called to the scene. They took care of the dangerous snake with expertise, and it was released into the wild.

Cobras that show up at people's homes often get taken care of by snake rescuers. Image: Abhishek Chinnappa

Viewers discuss snake charmer

Many people remarked on how dangerous the video of the snake interacting with the man looked. Online users noted that the cobra was one of the most dangerous snakes in the world and should not be used for entertainment.

@king50721 said:

"Why do so many people have a fascination with cobras. They’re highly venomous and are not to be played with."

@RajanWalawalkar commented:

"Technique!"

@KruelDean added:

"Man what a job!"

@jdyortoste remarked:

"He glanced in the direction the man pointed, like he could understand 😭"

@_Saquence asked:

"I always wonder how and who discovered that cobras like music."

@likefinewine50 wrote:

"He was mesmerised."

@DOPE_ITS_TY wondered:

"How do folks know they can do things like this?😂"

@KSage1953 exclaimed:

"Yikes!!! I can't believe he just grabbed it!!! Wonder if he's ever had one bite him?"

