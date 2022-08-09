A video of a snake being removed from a residential property in Pietermaritzburg in KZN has been circulating online

The footage was shared by snake handler Gerhard Lodewikus and shows him work to strategically get to the snake hidden behind a pack of charcoal

He was successful in his mission and several South African social media users were impressed by his skill

Despite, most people having a phobia of snakes. Snakes are relatively common and people, coming in contact with snakes is occurring more and more often.

One sneaky serpent managed to find its way into a home in Pietermaritzburg in KZN and headed straight for the braai area of all places. Must be a true meat lover!

Snake handler Gerhard Lodewikus worked strategically to capture a venomous Mozambique spitting cobra. Image: @gerhard.lodewikus.s/TikTok

Fortunately, snake catcher Gerhard Lodewikus was available to handle the situation and capture the highly venomous Mozambique spitting cobra just in time.

Gerhard posted the footage of the snake rescue on his TikTok account which showed him using his long tongs to try to get to the snake that had been hiding behind a pack of charcoal underneath the braai area.

He works to strategically get to the snake while keeping the situation as calm as possible. After grabbing hold of it, Gerhard tries to get it to slither into his cylinder container, which he seals immediately afterwards.

The nearby residents can be heard breathing a sigh of relief as soon as the rescue is complete.

Check out the video and some of the comments from intrigued netizens:

Qaphelandabankulu asked:

“Where's this neighborhood so I don't ever move there?”

Thuto said:

“How can everyone be so calm‍.”

Willemaf reacted:

“Smooth sailing.”

R.J shared:

“The cameraman had one job and one job only.”

Miems Heyman wrote:

“Thank you for catch and release in the wild.”

Source: Briefly News