A huge Southern African python was captured by a Mzansi snake rescuer by the name of Sarel van der Merwe

Sarel told the story of how the gorgeous and protected snake had just munched a whole Duiker before he got there

People were blown away by the size of the snake and thanked Sarel for doing such an amazing job yet again

Mzansi is crawling with all kinds of critters. A Mzansi snake rescuer by the name of Sarel van der Merwe got a call-out for a Southern African python that had just indulged in a tasty and sizeable lunch.

Sarel van der Merwe captured a huge Southern African python that left people with wide eyes. Image: Facebook / Sarel van der Merwe

Source: Facebook

Snake calls are slow in winter. However, those odd hot days draw them out, and that is when our snake capturers get to help the most incredible reptiles. Just like this whopper of a python.

Sarel took to his Facebook page to share the story of one of his recent rescue missions. A large Southern African Python had just “had a Duiker for lunch” and was nice and fat!

The call-out was in Palm Beach, Port Edward, and the snake was just outside the property in the bushes. As she had just eaten, it wasn’t too much of a struggle for Sarel to get his hands on her.

Sarel made a point of reminding people that these pythons are a protected species and that we should always handle them with care and contact a professional when one is spotted in a place where it could be in danger.

“These snakes are protected in Southern Africa as vulnerable in the latest South African Red Data Book and may not be captured or killed. In South Africa, it is the only one of its kind; a very large and bulky snake that cannot be easily confused with other snakes. It feeds largely on warm-blooded prey like small antelope, monkeys, game birds and dassies, but also takes leguaans and even crocodiles.”

The people of Mzansi comment on the size of this beauty:

Emma-Jane Cox said:

“That python is huge!! Well done.”

Gail Van Breda said:

“Oh my word, that is huge.”

Jane Franz said:

“How exciting, Sarel. Yet another job well done. Thank you.”

Warren Escherich said:

“Stunning snake and it's impressive to being able to handle this snake safely! Well done!”

Massive snake spotted near farm in Limpopo, nearby residents and pedestrians urged to remain cautious

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africa is not for the faint-hearted! Our country has several endemic snake species. Just mentioning the word snake is enough to send cold chills down most people’s backs.

Photos of a larger-than-life python spotted on a farm outside Thabazimbi in Limpopo have left many peeps on the edge of their seats.

The images were shared on Facebook by Arrive Alive and show the massive serpent slithering in a bushland area. Its current location is unknown, which has locals nervous. Pythons are not venomous, they hunt as constrictors ("squeeze" prey to death), but they can deliver quite a bad bite if threatened. It's best that they not be approached at all, then the risk to people is minimal.

