August is national women’s month and serves as a reminder of the remarkable female figures of our time

Briefly News took to social media to ask Mzansi netizens who they choose a female President for South Africa

The responses were many with varying reasons as to who Saffas would like to see in the position to lead their country

Women’s month is officially upon us and it reminds us to take a moment to reflect on the strong, resilient, and inspiring women within our lives and beyond. Many of them, have taken various challenges in their strides and lead with poise and prowess.

Mzansi peeps did not hold back sharing who they'd love to see as the first female president of Mzansi. Image: @ThuliMadonsela3/Twitter, kellykhumaloza/Instagram, @makhadzisa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The fact that South Africans are debating how soon they might have a woman president – and that this is more than just a hypothetical debate – is a measure of how far the gender discourse has come since the first democratic elections in 1994.

Briefly News took to social media to ask Mzansi netizens what their thoughts were on the topic and who they would choose as a female president of our vast and diverse country.

Taking to Facebook we asked:

“If you could choose a female President for South Africa, who would it be and why? ”

From celebrities to politicians- the people have spoken and this is what they had to say:

Siyamcela Denzel Dawedi responded:

“Advocate Thuli Madontsela has all the qualities to rule this country. Her role to uncover the corrupt politicians made her name recognized across the world.”

Zaina Likuwe Neves commented:

“Graça Machel, she is the only woman who was married by two presidents, she's had a lot of experience ruling the country.”

Alungile Sapholo remarked:

“Kelly Khumalo y'all figure it out why.”

Rodgers Banes said:

“Zodwa wabantu for president, you are all assured of conjugal rights.”

Victor Mashu replied:

“Makhadzi, music all the way and we forget our problems.”

Kenneth Thami wrote:

“There is a certain woman leader who said something about every politician having "Skeleton-inyana." Who complimented a magistrate who fined her R100 000 for having told lies to the court and the nation? I can't figure out her name. That one would make a great African leader.”

