Western Cape-based snake handlers shared a video on Facebook catching and removing a Cape cobra

The highly venomous reptile was lying under a pillow on a bed before it was safely placed inside a tube

Local social media users were frightened after watching the video, while others cracked jokes about the situation

A brave snake handler caught a Cape cobra lying in a homeowner's bed. Images: Stellenbosch Snake Removals / Facebook, pum_eva / Getty Images

Source: UGC

No matter the season, snakes have a knack for slithering onto properties and claiming them as their own. Recently, a highly venomous snake took things to the next level by making itself comfortable in someone's bed.

Sleeptime for the snake

The Facebook page Stellenbosch Snake Removals, based in the Western Cape, uploaded a video showing a snake handler catching a Cape cobra which nestled itself under a homeowner's pillows on a bed.

The reptile expert easily removed the snake and placed it inside a tube to release it at a nature reserve.

Watch the video below:

Cape cobra in bed scares Mzansi

Many local social media users headed to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about the venomous snake found in the bed. Some also cracked jokes about the situation.

Rosemary Thompson told the online community:

"No way! I would never sleep in that bed again. I will even give him an extra blanket, but I am missing."

A frightened Beverley Page said:

"Oh, no. That's my worst fear. God's protection was over you."

Siphiwe Wendy Mbatha jokingly told people:

"This is why my granny says, 'Never leave the house without making your bed nice and tight!'"

Seven Beams applauded the snake handler in the video:

"This man is next-level calm and brilliantly connected with nature. He picked it up and placed it in that container as if it were a mere earthworm."

Sampa Mulenga said to app users:

"The house would be up for sale immediately. I’d sleep in the living room with lights on."

Adrian Strydom humorously added in the comment section:

"I read the caption and thought my ex would pop up from those pillows."

Venomous snake found in girl's bed

In another story, Briefly News reported footage of a venomous snake found in a little girl's bed in Australia.

The viral video shocked many internet users, who thought it was another reason to add to the list of why they shouldn't visit the country.

Source: Briefly News