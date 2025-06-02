A young South African woman introduced an affordable way to solve the housing problem in the country

The youngster studied the inequality between the suburbs and the townships and was inspired to create change

The people of Mzansi praised her for her great work in a thread of comments on her TikTok video

A young South African woman is on a mission to solve the 2.4 million housing backlog in Mzansi.

A Mzansi youngster shared her invention to combat the housing crisis in the country. Image: @studiopeople.co.za

Source: TikTok

Her invention wowed many as it was affordable for the ordinary South African in today’s economy.

Youngster solving SA’s housing crisis

A young lady, Phumla Makhoba, is currently on a mission to solve the global south housing crisis. The youngster experienced firsthand the inequality between townships and the suburbs:

“Growing up, I saw two words. One with polished buildings and one built from scrap, and I always wondered why some people get homes that last and some get homes that leak.”

Makhoba took action by trying to find ways to improve the 2.4 million housing backlog. She soon looked into fashion and turned waste into affordable home-building panels.

In 2022, her invention came to life. She created TexiBoard, building panels made from fashion waste and lime cement.

The product is durable, low-cost, and made without cutting down trees. The affordability of TexiBoard will help the 80% of adults who cannot afford housing or furniture.

TexiBoards can be used to make furniture, flooring and walls. It is a much better alternative to use because it is eco-friendly, as no trees are harmed in the process.

Makhoba and her team teach shack dwellers how to build their own homes from the ground up:

“Just hanging a roof is not enough. Having a home should protect you from the weather, work for your daily life and not fall apart in five years.”

The youngster made South Africans proud for not just seeing a problem and waiting for someone else to solve it. She took matters into her own hands while recycling fashion waste and keeping the Earth green.

Mkhoba was featured on We Go Earth’s TikTok page, where they highlighted her mission and outstanding work:

“In South Africa, millions don't have access to safe housing. Phumla grew up seeing it firsthand, and one day, she decided to do something about it. She created TexiBoard: building panels made from fashion waste. They're low-cost, durable, and made without cutting down a single tree! It is truly incredible what one person can build when they refuse to wait for change. This is Phumla's story.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi proud of youngster fixing housing issue

Social media users praised Mkhoba and her efforts to elevate Mzansi:

Mzansi was excited about a youngster's invention to minimise the country's housing crisis. Image: @studiopeople.co.za

Source: TikTok

@li commented:

“This is what billionaires should sponsor.”

@IG:_.fentse 🇿🇦said:

“Protect her at all costs.”

@intergalactic girl 🛸explained:

“This is why women should be in leadership positions. Women run the world.”

@Khethymd🇿🇦 🇩🇪highlighted:

“Our queen needs to be protected. They’ll steal this idea and give it a fancy name and claim to have invented it.”

@Fizz realised:

“The fact that this solves not just fashion pollution and homelessness but also education. People can both specialise in this and dabble in it. People can also use it to build a livelihood, it’s amazing.”

@OJN pointed out:

“If she can do this without government funding, she will literally save us all.”

@ayla said:

“Now this is the innovation and technology I'd like to see developed further.”

@🪽commented:

“She is literally about to change the world. This is genuinely so beautiful, I don't have the words to describe it. It is solving so many issues at the same time. I love passionate women!”

