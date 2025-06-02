A young lady from America caused a massive stir online after she revealed that she would be renting

An American woman showcased an R18k Cape Town apartment that she wanted to rent.

American rents $1000 apartment in Cape Town

Taking to her social media account under the handle @laurenneym, the stunner gave her viewers a glimpse of a Cape Town apartment that is worth $1000, which is about R18,000.

She showcases a modern, sunlit space with sleek finishes, ocean views, and a minimalist aesthetic that left many viewers in awe and others doing mental currency conversions.

The apartment features an open-plan kitchen and living area, large windows, and a spacious bedroom with built-in cupboards. It’s located in a secure building close to the city centre, making it convenient for work, leisure, and exploring Cape Town’s famous beaches and mountains.

Mzansi peeps had mixed reactions. Some praised the apartment’s location and design, saying it’s worth every cent, while others were not here for the price tag.

The video has sparked debate around Cape Town’s housing market and gentrification, with locals noting how high-end apartments are pricing them out of central areas. However, others saw the positive side, saying such content puts Cape Town on the global map and attracts international interest and tourism.

The American woman shared that after spending just 10 days in the Mother City, she began searching for an apartment.

SA reacts to US woman's Cape Town flat hunt

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Vid_musique said:

"No hate, but your foreign currencies are really hurting the locals, because of this “cheap” mentality …$1000 for this small place??… this should be $400!"

Rayemakesmoneyonline wrote:

"Please don’t, South Africans are already poor, we can’t afford for things to become more expensive. It’s a struggle."

Coco DaGreat Mthimkhulu expressed:

"Mara guys tsamayang hle, it was okay when ya'll thought we had tigers and lions in our backyards, ya'll were fine thinking we live in huts...yoh tsamayang."

Wowzers commented:

"To be honest, for such a small place, are they robbing you, it's overpriced...maybe cause it's the area...our government should be stricter, but besides all that, Welcome to Mzansi."

Avy Baby replied:

"No hun. It's horrible here. Really terrible. It's not safe here ...please, it's best you go home hun."

SA vents on high cost of living in Mzansi

