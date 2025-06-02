A young South African fashion designer, Tomi Rikhotso, from Soweto, shared how authenticity and believing in his craft rewarded him with his dream career

The youngster turned his mourning into great success by dressing the country’s finest A-listers like Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and tapped into the music industry

As part of this year’s Briefly News' Young Money Makers: Career Pioneers initiative in celebration of Youth Month, Tomi Rikhotso detailed his rocky journey to the top

From being his mother’s assistant when he was a 13-year-old to becoming a respected name in fashion, Tomi Rikhotso has inspired many.

Tomi Rikhotso shared his adventurous success story. Image: @tomirikhotso

Source: Instagram

His undeniable talent has been acknowledged by South Africa’s celebrated creatives, who cannot get enough of his work.

Tomi Rikhotso takes over SA fashion

As a young teen from Soweto, Tomi Rikhotso developed a love for fashion after becoming his late mother’s little helper. Rikhotso developed a great love for clothing and explored his creativity freely at home.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

As a shy child with a few friends, Rikhotso spent most of my time indoors. His late mom was his best friend, who was a dressmaker and a natural entrepreneur. Whatever business she pursued, the youngster worked alongside her.

"It's incredible how much she trusted me with her ideas, even at just 12 or 13 years old. We'd get excited about a project and bring it to life together. She instilled in me a deep passion for fashion, art, and home decor.“

The pair frequently redecorated their home, using recycled or unconventional materials instead of expensive ones. Creativity was their currency. Rikhotso knew from a very young age that he would land in the creative industry.

Young Rikhotso's path was shaped by his parents, who fiercely explored their lives on their own terms:

“My childhood contributed greatly to shaping who I am today. I always say it's easier to become what you've always known and seen, which is why it's so important for parents to be their children's first role models. My dad loved plants and music, and I inherited those passions from him.”

Creating a name for himself in the industry

After Rikhotso lost his mother, he swore to explore his creativity and reach for the stars. His biggest goal was to stay true to himself and create beautiful garments that were a reflection of his craft.

When he first started, it was hard to convince clients to trust his vision. Most would reference other designers' work and ask for the exact same thing. Over time, the young designer created more original pieces that earned him loyal clients who respected his creative vision who are plastered all over his Instagram grids:

“Eventually, it stopped bothering me as much, and I made it clear that while their references could serve as inspiration, we would build something unique together and not just replicate another design. After all, I was building my own brand, and I wanted people to recognise my work. I'd then feel flattered when I met other designers at the fabric store and they told me clients had come to them, referencing my work.”

The youngster has realised that success is not just about chasing a forever-changing goal, but it is about authenticity. He explained that success was simpler five years ago, as all he had to do was dress famous people, go to red carpets, and eventually reach the top. After hitting those goals, Rikhotso learned that achievement doesn't end, it evolves.

"Yes, styling celebrities is a dream come true, and the recognition matters deeply. Now I see success as staying true to my vision while the world takes notice. In fashion, visibility is victory, but the real win is keeping your voice alive in the process.”

The young creative explained that it is easy to drown in the fashion industry if one is led by greed. He has designed a routine that has kept him disciplined and one that has repeatedly guaranteed longevity.

Rikhotso highlighted that it's important to know your limits as an artist, even though it might be tempting to accept every order that comes your way. He has learned not to overcommit and worked on a routine:

"I work four days a week, creating four or five garments each day, while reserving the other days for things I enjoy, like making music, taking walks, playing tennis or going to the gym. Balance is key.”

Tomi Rikhotso opened up about his successful journey in SA's creative industry. Image: @tomirikhotso

Source: Instagram

Tapping into the music industry

Rikhotso recently ventured into music and has tasted a bit of success because of how he was able to bet on himself and his vision. He also shares his music on Instagram that he films videos, and also dresses the vocalist. The designer has styled other artists for their music videos, but creating looks for his own work feels very special.

Rikhotso is currently working on launching a combined music and fashion event to showcase both sides of his artistry, and cannot wait to bring his vision to life. The talented designer continues to follow his vision and hopes to inspire others to do the same.

He said the feeling a client experiences when they purchase a garment from him is one of his biggest motivators:

“It can be easy to lose motivation as a creative, but when you create a piece and see how it looks on a client, how it makes them feel, that's what motivates you to keep going. And the many comments of other designers telling how you've inspired them to also follow their dreams.

“My humble approach and the meaningful connections I forge with clients are what truly set me apart. These relationships often grow into something like a family, making clients happy to refer me to others. That's why I'm so passionate about my work.”

More participants of Briefly News' Young Money Makers: Career Pioneers

Pamela Mtanga is a multimedia personality and spoke to Briefly News about her dominance in the influencer space.

about her dominance in the influencer space. Tomi Rikhotso, a fashion designer and musician from Soweto, opened up about dressing South Africa's top A-listers.

Marvel Shivambu, a self-taught developer from Gumbani village in Limpopo, got candid about co-building an app that provides quality education to all learners.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News