Lebo M is trending after sharing priceless moments with his new alleged wife, living it up in Dubai

A video of the two dancing has since set social media abuzz, drawing thousands of comments and reactions

While many gave the couple's vibe a nod, others couldn’t help but drag Lebo M’s dramatic love life into the spotlight once again

Celebrated music producer Lebohang Morake affectionately known as Lebo M is making headlines after he allegedly tied the knot for the 10th time.

Producer Lebo M was spotted on vacation with his new alleged wife.

Source: Instagram

Lebo M reportedly marries again

News of his recent union made the rounds online after Maphepha Ndaba leaked the news on Instagram.

While many try to understand his alleged new wife, the star has been sharing priceless moments with Mel Ntsala.

With the two yet to confirm the reports, fans are convinced that their social media accounts are singing from the same hymnal as tabloids and bloggers.

Taking to Instagram, he shared photos of his picture-perfect vacation with Mel Ntsala and captioned them:

"The day we stop believing in love and possibilities is the day we stop dreaming. Very grateful to find my dream come true and to begin this new chapter. Love always."

However, he also shared a clip of himself dancing with his alleged wife in Dubai.

The clip has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped on X, formerly Twitter.

While others gave it a nod, fans quickly dragged his love life into the picture.

Some noted that he will be divorcing soon, while others said, 'Home Affairs should do something’.

A look back at Lebo M’s marriages and relationships

Against the backlash Briefly News dive into Lebo M’s failed marriages and relationships with a host of South African celebrities.

Lebo M’s first wife was Viveca Gipson. Little is known about when she started dating or married an American comedian with whom he shared two children.

The two called it quits after five years, and the seasoned producer found love in the arms of Nandi Ndlovu-Goodjohn.

After his fallout with Goodjohn Lebo M went public with his relationship with Angela Ngani-Casara.

The two went their separate ways after five and a half years of marriage.

Lebo M engaged actress Zoe Mthiyane in 2015 after they welcomed their bundle of joy, but the engagement lasted only five months.

Surprisingly, Zoe Mthiyane is not the first woman with whom he has engaged and had a fallout.

He was once engaged to his new wife, but the engagement was capped with drama.

Lebo M and his alleged new wife were spotted enjoying a getaway in Dubai.

Source: Instagram

He went on to settle with someone else, only to fulfil his promise years later. Their affair comes after Lebo M's dramatic fallout with Pretty Samuels.

Lebo M and his ex-wife drag each other to court

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lebo M is involved in a legal battle with his ex-wife Pretty Samuels over one of his valued possessions.

This is one of their recent court woes after calling it quits.

