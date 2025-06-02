Enhle Mbali recently set the record straight about her marriage to DJ Black Coffee, revealing she remained faithful throughout

Amid the explosive interview, DJ Black Coffee’s new girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, posted a series of cosy, loved-up snaps with the DJ, captioned, “Life lately." A perfectly timed shade?

Victoria set social media abuzz after liking several scathing comments on her recent post, including the ‘stealing husband’ comment

Thanks to his huge social media following, DJ Black Coffee often trends whenever he posts or gets posted.

Actress Enhle Mbali opened up about her failed marriage, and Victoria Gonzalez responded to cheeky fans.

Source: Instagram

Despite his big wins in recent years, the Grammy-award-winning DJ has had his fair share of bad headlines.

Enhle Mbali opens up about her failed marriage to DJ Black Coffee

The DJ is trending after his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, opened up about their failed marriage.

The TV star and fashion designer revealed that she never cheated while married to DJ Black Coffee, leaving many convinced that the star was the one who cheated on Mbali.

This undoubtedly saw DJ Black Coffee’s new love, Victoria Gonzalez, dragged into the mess.

Rumour mill has it that DJ Black Coffee started dating the Venezuelan model soon after his fallout with Mbali.

However, they went IG official years later.

Victoria Gonzalez throws shade at Enhle Mbali?

Against the backdrop of Enhle Mbali’s interview, Victoria has been posting a string of loved-up photos with DJ Black Coffee.

She posted photos with DJ Black Coffee and some of her friends and captioned them:

“Life lately.”

The photos have gained thousands of comments and reactions since they dropped online.

Fans of the Grammy award winner were quick to praise their relationship, while others criticised the model.

The model liked a several damning comments including one that suggested that she was a 'homewrecker' (stole someone's husband).

On the other hand, DJ Black Coffee seemingly blueticked the interview.

Making headlines

In 2019, Enhle Mbali pulled a shocker when she revealed that she had filed for divorce from DJ Black Coffee.

The actress revealed that infidelity was the cause of their separation.

She went on to note that the DJ had fathered two children with two different women outside their marriage, something that left many puzzled.

Enhle Mbali and DJ Black Coffee had their traditional wedding in 2011. In 2017, they had a white wedding before calling it quits two years later.

Their divorce was marred with drama as the two seemingly exchanged jabs online.

Enhle Mbali often dragged the DJ online, and the Grammy award winner often clapped back with cryptic posts.

Victoria Gonzalez marks 'sixth anniversary' with DJ Black Coffee

Celebrated models Victoria Gonzalez and Enhle Mbali spotted out and about.

Source: Instagram

Victoria’s posts come after revealing that she allegedly celebrated a relationship milestone with the star - their anniversary.

Photos from their priceless moments from 2019 to 2025 also flooded online.

No doubt, the posts also downplayed reports that the muso was dating Sarah Langa after calling it quits with Enhle Mbali.

DJ Black Coffee spotted with Basetsana Kumalo's sister

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Black Coffee was spotted with Basetsana Kumalo’s sister in Monaco.

A viral clip of the two has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

