Socialite and businesswoman Johanna Makgalemele recently shared videos of herself having the time of her life in Monaco

Makgalemele was spotted in France after the Cannes Film Festival parting up a storm with DJ Black Coffee

South African celebrities and fans of the media personality took to her Instagram post to praise her for living her best life

Johanna Makgalemele parties up a storm in Monaco with DJ Black Coffee. Images: JohannaMakgale

Source: Twitter

Basetsana Kumalo's older sister Johanna Makgalemele, previously known as Johanna Mukoki was recently spotted in Monaco with DJ Black Coffee.

The millionaire entrepreneur partied up a storm with the Grammy-award-winning musician and DJ outside France over the weekend.

The businesswoman recently shared a video of herself on her Instagram account having a blast in Monaco with DJ Black Coffee.

"Fun was had in Monaco and thank you to @realblackcoffee for hosting us at his @foundationbybc dinner and party at @lillysclub. 10/10," she wrote.

The popular businesswoman also shared videos of herself at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix and the gala dinner with her industry friends in Paris.

Johanna Makgalemele is living her best life

Zimoja reported in 2022 that the South African businesswoman Johanna Makgalemele went back to using her maiden surname, Makgalemele after divorcing her husband, Alana Mukoki.

The millionaire businesswoman, who is the older sister of former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo reportedly owns Travel with Flair, a travel management company with branches in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town, and KwaZulu Natal.

A source revealed to the publication that Makgalemele is living her best life being fabulous and globe-trotting.

The entrepreneur's celebrity friends and fans of the socialite recently commented on her video in Monaco.

Katie Mohammed replied to the video and said:

"Chomi! You are having a blast! I am so happy for you."

Essiephaswane said:

"I just love her aura. I hope you enjoyed it."

Thamijacu said:

"What an experience my sis."

Lifecoachzee replied:

"A whole force to be reckoned with."

KatyMohammed wrote:

"You look like you are going to spin the decks."

SimmyJi wrote:

"The real monster of enjoyment."

KayBotipe said:

"Me, I’m definitely going to be like you when I get older."

Bhamaff replied:

"Aunty Jo. Hey, hey la vida loca man. Silapha ngoku" (we are here).

Lemo Matala said:

"Beautiful people. South Africa to the world."

Kayise Ncula responded:

"I want to be you when I grow up Aunty Johanna."

Actress and TV personality Minnie Dlamini reacted with fire emojis and wrote:

"Aunty Jo."

Fineboyinternational reacted:

"@johanna.makgalemele, the only thing I am proud of you is the great energy within you."

DJ Black Coffee is currently in Monaco. Image: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

