Rachel Kolisi recently caused an uproar on social media after showing people a look into her recent car transition

The media personality, formerly married to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, is facing some backlash after sharing her feelings about driving a smaller car since getting divorced

Enhle Mbali, Black Coffee's former wife, was included in the conversation as people compared how the two women were treated after their divorces

Rachel Kolisi got candid on social media about driving a different car. The socialite's sponsorship with Mercedes ended, and a photo of her new wheels got tongues wagging.

Enhle Mbali, who also recently spoke out about her failed marriage with Black Coffee, ended up getting compared to how people were reacting to Rachel Kolisi's updates. Some online users felt that Rachel Kolisi was making her car change look like it was part of her divorce.

Rachel Kolisi and Enhle Mbali compared

Rachel Kolisi admitted that it has been an adjustment for her to drive a Toyota Yaris. Many people took a post as a reflection on a new chapter of her life following her divorce from Siya Kolisi. The since-deleted post by Rachel caused a ruckus as people's attention turned to Siya. Some argued that the Springboks captain should have taken extra steps to make sure that his former wife is extremely comfortable. Others slammed Rachel, saying that she was acting entitled, and when Enhle Mbali was in a similar situation, people labelled her a gold digger:

What happened to Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee?

Enhle Mbali was married to DJ Black Coffee long before he found fame. Enhle recently sat down for a candid interview where she opened up about the breakdown of her marriage. She confirmed that there was infidelity, which resulted in the birth of children outside of their marital home.

There was controversy when Enhle Mbali's child support from Black Coffee amounted to R50,000 in 2023. People accused the actress of taking advantage of the DJ's financial status. Online users were especially opinionated about the settlement Enhle would get after their marriage.

SA debates Rachel Kolisi and Enhle Mbali

People pointed out that Rachel and Enhle were not being treated the same way, even after both of them divorced high-profile men. Read people's comments below:

@itumeleng_ba said:

"They even told her to not expect him to pay for electricity."

Mrs. Superwoman 🇿🇦🏴‍☠️ commented:

lerato_morapedi wrote:

"Black women are hated out here. Hated. Get with the programme."

@pam_shozii remarked:

"How the tables have turned."

@majorleague1313 added:

"Enhle gets R65K spousal support! Excluding money for the kid."

@lindo_MLM wrote:

"No guys, not to take any side but I think Black Coffee is forking out more than 150K a month to maintain Enhle. I'm not certain."

