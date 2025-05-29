Outspoken author Jackie Phamotse shared chilling views on serial killers in the wake of journalist Olorato Mongale’s brutal killing

The journalist was discovered just two hours after being reported missing, following a date that has now raised serious concerns

Phamotse claimed serial killers are driven by a thirst for souls and the thrill of the act, igniting intense debate across social media

Celebrated writer, businesswoman and philanthropist Jackie Phamotse is the latest public figure to weigh in on serial killers after the tragic death of Olorato Mongale.

Author Jackie Phamotse revealed chilling facts about serial killers. Images: jackie_phamotse

Olorato Mongale honoured during a memorial service

Mongale, who was last seen on Sunday, leaving a location in Kew, Johannesburg, was found dead two hours later, after she was reported missing. Her body was found in Lombardy, north of Johannesburg, approximately a 12-minute drive away from her home.

Confirmed reports have it that she revealed she was going on a date with a man known as John. Reports have it that she met the man in Johannesburg, where she studied for her postgraduate degree.

The 30-year-old slain journalist was honoured today during a memorial service at the Hamilton Hall in Bloemfontein.

The police have since released the names of the suspects linked to her death.

Her death has been making headlines, and several South African celebrities have weighed in.

Jackie Phamotse speaks out on serial killers

Jackie Phamotse is the latest celebrity to share her two cents about serial killers.

Author Jackie Phamotse shared chilling facts about serial killers following Olorato Mongale’s tragic death. Image: jackie_phamotse

Thanks to her huge social media following, she often trends whenever she posts or gets posted. She says that serial killers don’t want body parts but souls. The celebrated author also noted that there is an "element of thrill."

Jackie Phamotse posted on X:

"The serial killer doesn’t need body parts; he needs souls. He will kill until the ritual is done. There is also the element of thrill, it’s a witch hunt."

Her post has since gained thousands of comments and reactions from fans trying to connect the dots on the rise of these incidents.

@Zwanemangetheh commented:

"And one thing that people don’t know about serial killers is that their minds are in a bait mode. Can they catch me?

"I'm always one step ahead. They cover their tracks well, and I hope the SAPS don’t mess this case up."

@Mocking_Man noted:

"This one is doing it for the thrill. Killing and then returning the bodies."

Sol Phenduka reacts to the shocking death of Olorato Mongale

Jackie Phamotse joins a host of celebrities, including Sol Phenduka, who have voiced their concerns over the rise of murder cases in South Africa.

Weighing on the 30-year-old Wits student's murder, Sol Phenduka questioned how killing had become so easy for people in South Africa.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sol Phenduka asked:

“Has killing become so easy for people? First date. You kill someone?”

Vigil for Olorato Mongale ignites GBV outcry

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a candlelight vigil for the slain journalist was held on 28 May, sparking calls to end GBV.

It was attended by mourners and locals from Lombardy West.

