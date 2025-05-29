Jackie Phamotse Weighs In on Serial Killers Amid Olorato’s Murder: “It’s a Witch Hunt”
- Outspoken author Jackie Phamotse shared chilling views on serial killers in the wake of journalist Olorato Mongale’s brutal killing
- The journalist was discovered just two hours after being reported missing, following a date that has now raised serious concerns
- Phamotse claimed serial killers are driven by a thirst for souls and the thrill of the act, igniting intense debate across social media
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Celebrated writer, businesswoman and philanthropist Jackie Phamotse is the latest public figure to weigh in on serial killers after the tragic death of Olorato Mongale.
Olorato Mongale honoured during a memorial service
Mongale, who was last seen on Sunday, leaving a location in Kew, Johannesburg, was found dead two hours later, after she was reported missing. Her body was found in Lombardy, north of Johannesburg, approximately a 12-minute drive away from her home.
Confirmed reports have it that she revealed she was going on a date with a man known as John. Reports have it that she met the man in Johannesburg, where she studied for her postgraduate degree.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The 30-year-old slain journalist was honoured today during a memorial service at the Hamilton Hall in Bloemfontein.
The police have since released the names of the suspects linked to her death.
Her death has been making headlines, and several South African celebrities have weighed in.
Jackie Phamotse speaks out on serial killers
Jackie Phamotse is the latest celebrity to share her two cents about serial killers.
Thanks to her huge social media following, she often trends whenever she posts or gets posted. She says that serial killers don’t want body parts but souls. The celebrated author also noted that there is an "element of thrill."
Jackie Phamotse posted on X:
"The serial killer doesn’t need body parts; he needs souls. He will kill until the ritual is done. There is also the element of thrill, it’s a witch hunt."
Her post has since gained thousands of comments and reactions from fans trying to connect the dots on the rise of these incidents.
@Zwanemangetheh commented:
"And one thing that people don’t know about serial killers is that their minds are in a bait mode. Can they catch me?
"I'm always one step ahead. They cover their tracks well, and I hope the SAPS don’t mess this case up."
@Mocking_Man noted:
"This one is doing it for the thrill. Killing and then returning the bodies."
Sol Phenduka reacts to the shocking death of Olorato Mongale
Jackie Phamotse joins a host of celebrities, including Sol Phenduka, who have voiced their concerns over the rise of murder cases in South Africa.
Weighing on the 30-year-old Wits student's murder, Sol Phenduka questioned how killing had become so easy for people in South Africa.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sol Phenduka asked:
“Has killing become so easy for people? First date. You kill someone?”
Vigil for Olorato Mongale ignites GBV outcry
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a candlelight vigil for the slain journalist was held on 28 May, sparking calls to end GBV.
It was attended by mourners and locals from Lombardy West.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Leeroy Mukotekwa (Editor) Leeroy Mukotekwa joined Briefly News in May 2025 and is an entertainment writer. He holds an Honours Degree in Media from Midlands State University, majoring in journalism. He began his career as a Line Editor at the Midlands Observer before transitioning into blogging. Leeroy also spent over two years writing for The South African. Email: leeroy.mukotekwa@briefly.co.za