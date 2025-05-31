The South African Police Service released a man who was initially arrested for the murder of Olorato Mongale

Fezile Ngubane's parents turned him in at the police station in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, after they found out that the police wanted him for questioning

The police discovered that the was a victim, and the deceased suspect stole his ID smart card and used it to commit crimes

One of the men arrested for Olorato Mongale's murder was released. Images: Yolokazi Chage and Flying News Live

KWA-MASHU, KWAZULU-NATAL — The South African Police Service released one of the suspects initially arrested for the murder of Olorato Mongale, who was found dead in Lombardy West, Johannesburg, on 25 May 2025. The police discovered that the arrested man was a victim of the syndicate.

SAPS release a suspect

According to a statement the police released on 31 May 2025, Fezile Ngubane's parents handed him over to the police station in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, after they discovered that the police wanted to question him. He was initially identified as one of the suspects involved in the syndicate, which led to Mongale's death.

The Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection in Gauteng, Major General Mbuso Khumalo, the national Anti-kidnapping Task Team, and the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Provincial Investigating Unit cleared Ngubane.

A suspect arrested for Olorato Mongale's murder is free. Image: Thoko Nogabe

Ngubane was a victim

The police noted that Ngubane, who washes cars for a living, stayed in the same neighbourhood as Philangenkosi Mkhanya, who was gunned down in a shootout with the police on 30 May. Makhanya reportedly stole his ID smart card and used it to register SIM cards he used to commit his kidnapping and robbery crimes, in which he targeted women.

Ngubane's ID was found among 27 other smart ID cards that Makhanya allegedly used for the syndicate. One of the two parents who were arrested after Makhanya was killed was also released.

Other victims come forward

The police have also opened cases after 20 victims from Potchefstroom, Bloemfontein, Midrand, Nelspruit, Pretoria, and Johannesburg were reportedly victims of the syndicate. They have identified the suspects as those who robbed them.

