South African Police Service Releases Olorato Mongale Murder Suspect Who Was a Victim
- The South African Police Service released a man who was initially arrested for the murder of Olorato Mongale
- Fezile Ngubane's parents turned him in at the police station in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, after they found out that the police wanted him for questioning
- The police discovered that the was a victim, and the deceased suspect stole his ID smart card and used it to commit crimes
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
KWA-MASHU, KWAZULU-NATAL — The South African Police Service released one of the suspects initially arrested for the murder of Olorato Mongale, who was found dead in Lombardy West, Johannesburg, on 25 May 2025. The police discovered that the arrested man was a victim of the syndicate.
SAPS release a suspect
According to a statement the police released on 31 May 2025, Fezile Ngubane's parents handed him over to the police station in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, after they discovered that the police wanted to question him. He was initially identified as one of the suspects involved in the syndicate, which led to Mongale's death.
The Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection in Gauteng, Major General Mbuso Khumalo, the national Anti-kidnapping Task Team, and the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Provincial Investigating Unit cleared Ngubane.
Ngubane was a victim
The police noted that Ngubane, who washes cars for a living, stayed in the same neighbourhood as Philangenkosi Mkhanya, who was gunned down in a shootout with the police on 30 May. Makhanya reportedly stole his ID smart card and used it to register SIM cards he used to commit his kidnapping and robbery crimes, in which he targeted women.
Ngubane's ID was found among 27 other smart ID cards that Makhanya allegedly used for the syndicate. One of the two parents who were arrested after Makhanya was killed was also released.
Other victims come forward
The police have also opened cases after 20 victims from Potchefstroom, Bloemfontein, Midrand, Nelspruit, Pretoria, and Johannesburg were reportedly victims of the syndicate. They have identified the suspects as those who robbed them.
What you need to know about the Olorato case
- A suspect handed himself over after Makhanya was gunned down in Amanzimtoti during a gun battle with the police
- Makhanya was killed after he was found hiding in an apartment complex, and his parents were arrested for assisting him in evading the law
- The police confirmed that Mongale was a victim of a syndicate that targeted women at malls across the country
- A candlelit vigil was held in honour of Mongale after her murder, as calls for an end to gender-based violence and femicide increased
- Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to the death of Makhanya, who was gunned down after a gunfight
Olorato's relative speaks out
In a related article, Briefly News reported that one of Olorato's relatives spoke out after Makhanya was killed. He said the family was devastated by the loss, but was unhappy that Makhanya died.
The relative added that the family wanted to look him in the eye and see the man who allegedly took her life. He said that although they may not have gotten the answers they wanted, they would have received some closure.
