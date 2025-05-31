A man wanted in connection with the murder of Olorato Mongale has handed himself over to police

The suspect handed himself over after the main suspect, Philangenkosi Makhanya, was killed in a shootout

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu confirmed that one other suspect remains at large and could have fled South Africa

One of the men wanted for the murder of Olorato Mongale handed himself over to police.

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – One of the men wanted for the murder of Olorato Mongale has handed himself over to police.

The suspect, who cannot be named as yet, went to the KwaMashu Police Station in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where he handed himself over to police.

The decision to hand himself over comes on the same day that the main suspect in the matter, Philangenkosi Makhanya, was killed in a shootout with police. Makhanya was shot dead in Amanzimtoti on Friday, 30 May 2025.

Suspect hands himself over to police

According to Eyewitness News, one of the remaining suspects handed himself over to police.

The news was confirmed by Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, who noted that investigations were at an advanced stage.

"The second one did hand himself over to police in KwaMashu. The other one I’m told ran somewhere, out of the country. That means nothing, we will find him,” Mchunu said.

He added that he previously appealed to the suspects to hand themselves over to police, noting that they were wanted dead or alive.

The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, promised that police would trace the remaining suspect who is believed to have fled the country.

Source: Getty Images

Police praised for swift action

Police have been praised for their swift response in identifying the suspects involved in the matter, as the case made headlines both locally and abroad.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi also confirmed that police in the province were working together with their counterparts in Gauteng to bring those responsible to book.

While the police have earned praise, the murder also highlighted the ever-present Gender-based violence (GBV) issue plaguing the country.

Speaking about the matter, the EFF welcomed the swift response by law enforcement officials, but raised concerns about the crime.

“Olorato's murder is not an isolated case; it is part of a terrifying epidemic that we have been highlighting for a long time. Gender-based violence statistics in South Africa reveal a grim reality: women live in constant fear, and too often, that fear is realised through assault, rape, and murder,” the party said.

