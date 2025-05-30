Sol Phenduka has once again shared his thoughts on the Olorato Mongale murder case after the main suspect was shot and killed in KwaZulu-Natal

While Sol Phenduka celebrated the death of the suspect, he also suggested he had one regret

His comment stirred debate on social media with several netizens arguing that the suspect deserved a violent end

Sol Phenduka weighed in after police shot and killed the main suspect in the Olorato Mongale murder case. Image: solphenduka/Instagram, MDNnewss/X, Newzroom405/X

South Africa is buzzing after police in KwaZulu-Natal shot and killed one of the main suspects in Olorato Mongale's murder case.

News that a Olorato Mongale, a 30-year-old Wits student was murdered by a guy she went on a first date with alongside his accomplices, left Mzansi reeling. The South African Police Service (SAPS) managed track and kill the main suspect during a police shootout in Amanzimtoti, KZN, where he was hiding.

Sol Phenduka on death of main suspect in Olorato Mongale's murder

South Africans, including seasoned radio host Sizwe Dhlomo, have reacted to the shooting of the main suspect in the brutal and heartless murder of Olorato Mongale. Dhlomo's Kaya 959 breakfast show co-host Sol Phenduka has also weighed in on the development.

Taking to his X account on Friday 30 May 2025, Sol Phenduka suggested that he was disappointed Philangennkosi Makhanya had been shot before he could shed light into why he and his accomplices murdered Olorato Mongale. Regardless of that, Phenduka celebrated the development. The post was written:

“Really wanted to hear why he did it!!!! Anyway, Good riddance.”

Netizens weigh in on Sol Phenduka's reaction

In the comments, several netizens disagreed with Sol Phenduka and argued that the suspect deserved to die a violent death and not get his day in court.

@visse_ss said:

“His friends are the ones who going to explain all that. He deserved to die like that.”

@yetyet282828 questioned:

“And then do what with his reasons for doing it? Really????? Wow. Hope nothing happens to your daughter and people wanna hear the perpetrator out. Sies.”

@TauBlakStallion suggested:

“Lawyers of the surviving suspects will pin the crime on the deceased suspect then they walk free to enjoy Savanna once again while committing more crime. Welcome to South Afreaks.”

@tanked_aza asked:

“Why? For purposes of gathering data or quenching your curiosity or to find a window of opportunity that will garner public sympathy? Like that’s going to change anything? The man was found with close to 30 IDs! We give criminals too much airtime!”

@DeekayMolaba argued:

“Which criminal ever told us the reason why? How many out of 10? They deny till they get sentenced. Kelly Smith was sentenced yesterday! Still, we don't know where her daughter is.”

Sol Phenduka reacted after main suspect in Olorato Mongale's murder was shot dead in KZN. Image: solphenduka/Instagram,Am_Blujay/X

Sol Phenduka mocks Olorato Mongale’s murder suspect

This isn't the first time that Sol Phenduka has shared his thoughts on the Olorato Mongale case.

Briefly News reports that Sol Phenduka weighed in on the appearance of one of the suspects.

Phenduka mocked one of the accused's looks and suggested that he wasn't the one Olorato was going on a date with. The Podcast and Chill co-host suggested that Philangenkosi Sibongokuhle Makhanya was John because there was no way that Oratile would’ve fallen for Fezile Ngubane.

