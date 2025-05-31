A TikTokker known for reviewing maskandi music, Sqiniseko Mvelase, met a devastating end while he was interacting with his audience

Sqiniseko Mvelase was live on TikTok on 29 May 2025 when an intruder ended his life with his supporters watching in a livestream

Sqiniseko Mvelase's murder on TikTok left many people distraught as they got to watch the moments the TikToker heard gunshots

Sqiniseko Mvelase was popular on TikTok for his analysis of maskandi music. The young content creator was killed in Nigel in Ekurhuleni.

Sqiniseko Mvelase was shot dead on TikTok live, and people were mortified. Image: @sqinisekotrump_mvelase

Source: TikTok

The TikToker, originally from KZN, KwaMaphumulo, died while he was live-streaming to discuss music with fans of the music genre. Online users expressed their condolences after seeing a clip showing a time just before Sqiniseko Mvelase met his final moments.

TikToker shot on live stream

Sqiniseko Mvelase was streaming live on TikTok in his backyard when an unidentified assailant began shooting at him. The gunman reportedly fired more than 15 shots, and a snippet of the incident shows the TikTokker running away before the live stream ended.

According to the Daily Sun, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Nevhuhulwi said the murder is under investigation. There has been no indication of the motive behind the murder. Sqiniseko's friend Thabang Khumalo said his funeral preparations were underway on 30 May 2025.

SA disturbed by TikToker's death

Online users commented on the post, which drew attention to Sqiniso's harrowing death. Many people expressed their sorrow over the loss of the young man. Some speculated that the TikToker may have made someone angry as he used to share controversial takes about people. Anyone with information regarding Sqiniso's shooting must contact Crime Stop: 08600 10111.

The Gauteng SAPS spokesperson addressed Sqiniseko Mvelase's murder. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

@Wanda855669465 said:

"I heard the guy was quite provocative. He would insult people and say what he wished to say to them. I guess it's one of those he insulted, but condolences to his family, friends and followers."

@OneNation70290 wrote:

"Violence and targeted hits are out of control in South Africa. It is very sad."

@k_midlands added:

"The dogs were barking, he decided to focus on the live."

@nnamodisi said:

"That's why we must never ever feel sorry for criminals."

@Zinimeani wrote:

"Guys, things are getting out of hand. We need to find a way to stop this. RIP."

