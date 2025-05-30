South African radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently gave netizens another thing to talk about

The Kaya 959 star posted a picture of himself rubbing shoulders with the former deputy president, David Mabuza

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the picture of Dhlomo and Mabuza

Sizwe Dhlomo snapped a picture with David Mabuza. Image: @sizwedhlomo, @ddmabuzadp

Source: Instagram

Yoh, Sizwe Dhlomo is the man he thinks he is. The radio personality once again gave netizens something they can talk about on social media.

Recently, the Kaya 959, who reacted to the killing of a suspect in Olorato Mongale's murder case, posted a picture of himself rubbing shoulders with the former South African deputy president, David Mabuza.

Dhlomo posted this picture after many netizens questioned the whereabouts of Mabuza after he resigned as a Member of Parliament in 2023.

See the photo below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to Dhlomo and Mabuza's picture

Shortly after Sizwe posted the picture on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@MakofaneDimphoo commented:

"Lol, where did he say he was going? He hid everyone from viewing his WhatsApp statuses."

@sakyle_khumalo responded:

"Sizwe, don't you have an old graphics card you're not using."

@TSM_2020 replied:

"Eintlik what don't you have Sizwe?"

@Sthamber stated:

"The main man. He is a gentleman. He outsmarted many attempts on his life."

@pmcafricax mentioned:

"When I said Sizwe has cupcake in his contact list they said no ways, he ain't that famous."

@DjangoXtra said:

"The Cat, DD Mabuza, is enjoying his well-deserved retirement in peace."

@Mashukumbeya_P shared:

"He sold the country to the Stellenbosch cabal in 2017, we are in this mess as a country because of him."

Sizwe Dhlomo hangs out with David Mabuza. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo gives K.O his flowers

Meanwhile, the Kaya 959 presenter sparked a heated debate when he recently gave flowers to a South African Hip-Hop legend. Taking to his X account on Wednesday, 28 May, Sizwe Dhlomo raved about versatile SA Hip-Hop musician K.O.

Dhlomo claimed that the former Teargas group member currently has no competition. His statement was unclear whether he meant in a specific genre or the whole music industry. The post was written:

“KO has no living competition.”

Music fans expressed various views. While some concurred with Sizwe Dhlomo’s declaration, others questioned how he had reached that conclusion. Those opposing Dhlomo’s statement suggested musicians who are better than K.O, including one musician he featured on a popular song.

Sizwe Dhlomo alleges Vusi T rents home

Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo once again put on his fighting gloves against motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo. The Kaya 959 host roasted Vusi Thembekwayo's living situation despite being branded as a wealthy businessman.

Vusi Thembekwayo and Sizwe Dhlomo have had a long-standing beef that has yet to die out. Sizwe has declared in the past that he will forever hold a grudge against Vusi Thembekwayo. Online users could not help but cackle at Sizwe's passionate hate for Vusi. Many commented, asking if he would let his beef with Vusi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News