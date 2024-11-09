Sizwe Dhlomo has once again shown his disdain for Vusi Thembekwayo in a new post disparaging him on X

The media personality was showing off his home when he responded to a netizen who brought up Vusi Thembekwayo

Online users were floored after Sizwe Dhlomo made a startling claim about where Vusi Thembekwayo lives

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sizwe Dhlomo once again put on his fighting gloves against motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo. The Kaya 959 host once again spoke about Vusi Thembekwayo, who is branded as a wealthy businessman.

Sizwe Dhlomo alleged that Vusi Thembekwayo does own the home he lives in. Image: Gallo Images / Getty Images/ VusiThembekwayoPage / Facebook

Source: UGC

Vusi Thembekwayo and Sizwe Dhlomo have had a long-standing beef that has yet to die out. Sizwe has declared in the past that he will forever hold a grudge against Vusi Thembekwayo.

Sizwe Dhlomo comes for Vusi Thembekwayo again

In a recent post on X, Sizwe showed off the green lawn at his home. An online user roasted him, saying he can only show off his yard while Vusi is off working abroad. Sizwe responded by alleging that Vusi would also be at his own house taking care of his yard, but he can't because he is renting. Read the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA jokes about Sizwe Dhlomo's hate for Vusi Thembekwayo

Online users could not help but cackle at Sizwe's passionate hate for Vusi. Many commented, asking if he would let his beef with Vusi go.

@Export4P commented:

"Bathi, he's still building. Anasazi."

@Amand_Hlela wrote:

"Engabe wakwenzani uVusi. 9What did Vusi do to you?)"

@Dr_Shiyaklenga said:

"He has to rent because he's always travelling now."

@Emmy_Jiyane added:

"Hahaha, you're never gonna forgive him or let it go ne."

@Mo_Magoda speculated:

"Worse renting in Blue Valley Estate. Breathing, but at what cost?"

@kingLeeThe1st gushed:

"Lol, people don’t understand the peace that comes with owning and living in your own property with a nice backyard. At times, you would even spend the whole weekend without going out. Just enjoying the space and inhaling the peace."

Sizwe Dhlomo takes shot at Hammanskraal residents

Briefly News previously reported that South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently took a jab at some residents on social media.

The radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo had something to say to the residents of Hammanskraal after an online user shared a picture of brown dirty water Sizwe, mentioning that their water was filthy and smelled of oil.

The Kaya 959 presenter recently decided to take a shot at the residents, sharing how they had the president in their community but failed to address these issues with him; instead, they just sang and waved at him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News