Sizwe Dhlomo recently slammed Vusi Thembekwayo's credibility and called him a fraud

The men's beef appears to still be sizzling, and Sizwe never fails to fire shots at Vusi when the opportunity presents itself

Mzansi's reactions to the jabs were mixed, while others are still confused as to how the drama started

Sizwe Dhlomo called Vusi Thembekwayo a fraud. Images: sizwedhlomo, vusithembekwayo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo stood ten toes down on his dislike for Vusi Thembekwayo, and his latest comment about him proved that he doesn't rate him one bit.

Sizwe Dhlomo drags Vusi Thembekwayo

It appears that Sizwe Dhlomo is not done throwing dirt at Vusi Thembekwayo's face and has poured petrol on their neverending feud.

The men have been involved in a war for some years, one in which many can't pinpoint its origins. However, Sizwe's comments about the motivational speaker make it clear that something happened between them.

In an old interview posted by ThisIsColbert, Thembekwayo claimed that Sizwe once accused him of stealing his facts about a topic, facts Vusi revealed were already public knowledge. This, apparently, is how things started:

Today, after Twitter (X) user HimothyDaBoy quoted the speaker's advice about juggling one's workload to appear busy, Sizwe responded by bashing Vusi's character, and calling him a fraud - again:

"Everything about that guy is a scam. He’s more concerned about the perception of success than really being successful."

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's comments

Netizens were surprised at Sizwe's jabs, with others saying he needed to leave Vusi alone:

Anele18471568 called Sizwe out:

"You, Msizwana, never celebrate anyone in this country who is doing well better than you. That's why I said you're jealous and have a horrible heart.

Bizlifestyle4 said:

"You need to learn to accept that you are not the only one that's successful."

zizilishnonifyd trolled Sizwe:

"Jealous much?"

Meanwhile, others agreed with Sizwe's statements and alluded to Vusi being a fraud:

FakeAno said:

"I’m not the one to always agree with my brother, but he’s spot on here."

king__valkyrie wrote:

"I finally agree with this guy on something."

uyabona_na posted:

"I keep telling people that the guy just woke up one day and decided he is a millionaire. Many fell for it."

Sizwe Dhlomo gives followers a word of advice

In more Sizwe Dhlomo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the radio personality saying followers shouldn't take his posts seriously.

He further claimed that most of the time, he just posts things online for laughs, but Mzansi wasn't too sure about that statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News