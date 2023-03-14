Sizwe Dhlomo threw more jabs at his rival Vusi Thembekwayo after the latter made serious claims against the Kaya 959 presenter

In a recent interview, a fuming Vusi claimed Sizwe started their beef to trend, adding that he even involved his kids in their beef

Sizwe denied going after Vusi's kids and went on to throw serious shade about the way Vusi "acted hard" when he spoke isiZulu during the interview

Sizwe Dhlomo took to his timeline to throw more jabs at Vusi Thembekwayo. The two media personalities have been beefing for many years now.

Vusi Thembekwayo's remarks spark the latest twar with Sizwe Dhlomo

Their latest twar was sparked by Vusi's remarks when he appeared in The Penuel Show podcast, reports ZAlebs. Vusi Thembekwayo claimed Sizwe Dholo was the one who is obsessed with him. He also claimed Sizwe involved his kids in their beef.

Reacting to clips of Vusi's interview which surfaced on Twitter, Sizwe Dhlomo denied that he went after Vusi's kids. He went on to share that he would have taken action if Vusi came for his kids.

Reacting to a tweep who was surprised that Vusi, who is known for his top-tier English, used vernacular language in the interview with Penuel, Sizwe threw major shade in the direction of Vusi. The Kaya 959 presenter said:

"Lol! He does that when he’s trying to act hard. 'Mina ngumfana womZulu'."

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo's beef

Peeps took to the microblogging app to share their thoughts on Sizwe's spicy responses to Vusi. They advised both Sizwe and Vusi to settle their beef in the boxing ring.

@SeventyTwo7_2_ said:

"You are now proving him right!!! Vusi is minding his business, what about you?"

@Tom47096338 wrote:

"If uwumfana womZulu let's just organize a boxing match and let you guys settle the whole thing in the ring, once and for all."

@PGforty1 commented:

"But you are the one who is always acting hard and talking tough."

@Macarth_Ceebo said:

"The man is angry wena uyadlala. Next, he is going to ask for a boxing match."

@Fisthearted wrote:

"Do some charity boxing event, both of you, and scramble this squabble."

@MsuthuSA added:

"You are so obsessed, obsessed about him."

