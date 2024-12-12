3 PSL Clubs Manqoba Mngqithi Can Join After Being Sacked by Mamelodi Sundowns

Manqoba Mngqithi is currently without a coaching job after Mamelodi Sundowns ended their 11-year relationship with him on Tuesday

The former Chippa United manager didn't spend much time as the head coach of the Brazilians after working mostly as the assistant manager during his time at the club

Briefly News outlines the three Premier Soccer League clubs the South African manager could join after Sundowns departure

Mamelodi Sundowns sacked Manqoba Mngqithi after the Brazilians drew against AS FAR Rabat in their second group game in the CAF Champions League on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

The South African tactician joined Sundowns in 2013 and moved from assistant manager to head coach, but he lasted only a short time in the senior managerial role before he was sent packing.

With Mngqithi out of a coaching job, Briefly News lists clubs in the Premier Soccer League the Mzansi mentor can join.

Three PSL clubs Mngqithi can join

1. Lamontville Golden Arrows

Mngqithi could return to his former club after being relieved of his duty at Mamelodi Sundowns. The Backheel Boys co-head coach, Mabhuti Khenyeza, submitted his resignation letter, and they could be in search of a replacement.

If the Arrows consider hiring a new coach this season, the ex-Sundowns manager will be a perfect fit for the job.

2. TS Galaxy

TS Galaxy are still without a permanent coach after Sead Ramovic resigned from the club last month after a string of poor results and was replaced with Adnan Beganovic on an interim basis.

Tim Sukazi could add Mngqithi to his coaching crew alongside the 41-year-old European manager.

3. Richards Bay

The head coach position at the Natal Rich Boyz is still vacant after the club sacked Brandon Truter after their 2-1 loss to Kaizer Chiefs.

Mngqithi could be the perfect manager to turn things around at the club, which is currently languishing at the bottom of the Betway Premiership table.

Mngqithi explains why he is happy despite Sundowns sacking

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Mngqithi discussed why he's happy despite being laid off by Mamelodi Sundowns.

The South African gaffer also admitted of being proud of the job he did with the PSL giants before being sacked.

