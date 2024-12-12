A lady celebrated bagging her Chartered Accountant certificate, and she took to social media to show it off

She expressed how her journey to achieving this huge milestone has been which inspired many

The article also explores the ins and outs of being a Chartered Accountant and how long it takes for one to acquire a certificate

One woman beamed with pride as she flexed her achievement for the world to see, which inspired many.

A woman celebrated her 15-year journey to obtain her accountant certificate in a TikTok video. Image: @gwegwe08

Source: TikTok

Woman becomes CA after 15-year journey

The TikTok user @gwegwe08 expressed to her viewers that it took her 15 years to complete her pursuit of acquiring her CA.

In the video, she can be seen opening the packaging, and she went on to showcase the certificate she had received after years of hard work and perseverance toward her dream. While taking to her TikTok caption, she said the following:

"A dream achieved against all odds."

@gwegwe08 also shared that earning a Chartered Accountant certification takes seven years, but she faced "hiccups and bumps" along the way, which delayed her progress. The clip captured the attention of many.

What is a CA, and how long does it take

In South Africa, to become a chartered accountant (CA (SA), you must complete at least four years of studies, complete a three-year internship, and pass two board tests.

After finishing your CTA, you can take the Initial Test of Competence (ITC).

After completing 20 months of your training contract and a certified preparatory course, you can take the Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) exam.

Watch the video below:

SA showers the woman with congratulatory messages

The online community showed the lady love, praising her for her achievement in the comments.

Sharlotte_t said:

"Congratulations. So beautiful."

Leeboo24 added:

"Inspiration, congratulations, girl."

Ⲃongii commented:

"So proud of you!"

Saturn shared:

"Congratulations can’t wait until I get my designation."

Bomkazidiko expressed:

"Congratulations, this is motivating me with my studies, sana."

SA women who bagged a master's degree

A young woman shared her journey of obtaining her masters on the video platform; her story touched many.

The hun expressed how she had bagged a master's degree in pure mathematics as she flexed her journey.

After she learned that she had earned a master’s degree in psychology, @akhona.gayiya took to TikTok to share her emotional moment.

Source: Briefly News