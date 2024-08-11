Sizwe Dhlomo recently revived his rivalry with Vusi Themebkwayo in a series of laden posts on X

Sizwe Dhlomo has made it clear that he will never get along with Vusi Themebkwayo. Radio personality, Sizwe Dhlomo, has had a long-standing beef with Vusi Themebkwayo.

Sizwe Dhlomo dragged Vusi Thembekwayo again in posts on X. Image: Getty Images / Jim Spellman / VusiThembekwayoPage / Facebook

Sizwe Dhlomo shared his savage opinions about Vusi Themebkwayo. Sizwe Dhlomo made it clear that he does not care that Vusi Themebkwayo knows how much he hates him.

Sizwe Dhlomo roasts Vusi Themebkwayo

Sizwe Dhlomo recently detailed how much he dislikes Vusi. In a series of tweets, he called the motivational speaker a fraud and a coward, saying he takes advantage of those in need. Sizwe also implied that he has more incriminating information about Vusi Themebkwayo.

Fans discuss Sizwe Dhlomo vs Vusi Themebkwayo

Some netizens clung to hope that Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Themebkwayo would make up. Many were amused that Sizwe was direct as he mentioned Vusi in the disparaging tweets. Read the comments below:

@mjmakgele commented:

"Sizwe you not scared of anyone in SA."

@P__lani wrote:

"I'm starting to respect Sizwe even more now.. bro tagged the dude he ain't foldin on nobody."

@Mpokzaza was amused:

"You're not even cutting through the corners."

@asiel_asiels joked:

"Not Siz resurrecting the beef."

@thabisomoyo__ analysed:

"Two intellectuals. You can't have two bulls in one kraal, so yah."

Unathi Nkayi to sue over Sizwe Dhlomo and Kaya FM scandal

Briefly News previously reported that Unathi Nkayi is back to reignite the drama between herself, Kaya FM and Sizwe Dhlomo after she vowed to sue the radio station on several counts.

It appears that Unathi Nkayi never let go of the Kaya FM drama and has enough ammo to take her former employer to court.

The singer was fired from the station after drama erupted between herself and Sizwe Dhlomo, in which she accused him of verbal abuse and unprofessional conduct.

