Pearl Thusi wants Kaya 959 radio host Sizwe Dhlomo and businessman Vusi Thembekwayo to stop shading each other on social media

The Queen Sono actress said Vusi and Sizwe are too old to be fighting for no reason when they could capitalise on their feud with a celebrity boxing match

Thusi also requested that Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest organise a boxing match for Thembekwayo and Dhlomo

Pearl Thusi is sick of Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo's never-ending Twitter feud. The media personality wants them to stop fighting each other, even if it means organising a celebrity boxing match to vent their frustrations.

Pearl Thusi says Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo should go head to head in a boxing match and stop shading each other on Twitter. Image: @vusithembekwayo, @sizwedhlomo, and @pearlthusi

According to The Citizen, Sizwe and Vusi's feud started when Dhlomo called out the businessman's supposed riches. The Kaya 959 radio host said Vusi was lying about his financial status and is not living the soft life, especially after reports said Thembekwayo was going through a rough patch financially.

However, during Vusi's Penuel The Black Pen In Conversation podcast interview, Mzansi found out the feud dates back even further. The businessman explained that they have been beefing since their opinions about the 2017 taxi strike clashed.

Pearl Thusi says Vusi Thembekwayo and Sizwe Dhlomo should ask Cassper Nyovest to organise boxing match to end beef

Tired of Vusi and Sizwe throwing major shade at each other on Twitter, Pearl dropped a video on Instagram telling the two men at each other's throats to stop their Twitter war.

Pearl said they are too old to be all over social media airing each other's dirty laundry. The actress added that they should ask Cassper Nyovest to organise a celeb boxing match so they can put their grievances about each other to rest.

Cassper Nyovest and Mzansi respond to Pearl Thusi's suggestion that Vusi Thembekwayo and Sizwe Dhlomo should enter the boxing ring

Taking to Pearl's comments section, Cass, who is known for organising the best celebrity boxing matches in the country, refused Pearl's suggestion, saying:

"Hahaha Sizwe made it very clear a long time ago that he thought I was crazy for ever stepping in the ring and that he would never do such a thing. That would definitely be a blockbuster but I have to respect that GROOTMAN," reported ZAlebs.

Peeps also weighed in by calling out Pearl's mischievous ways.

@lungile_matiwane said:

"UVusi uzomshaya nge motivation uSizwe aze ayikho lento."

@mpilo_wasembo shared:

"This has a lot of “uyamsaba yini” vibes."

@normagines posted:

"Nope Pearly. My mentor Vusi is a gentleman. It’s not his thing. Let it go."

@andries_kgomo_ replied:

"I'm sure these bros have more intelligent ways to make money than in a boxing ring."

@im_no_ordinary_being commented:

"This one sounds personal though."

@pamela_mtanga also said:

"You’re toxic Pearl! "

@mrbrenten added:

"Eish Pearl but true though make money and leave boring tweets."

Sizwe Dhlomo throws jabs at Vusi Thembekwayo, Mzansi advises them to settle their beef in the boxing ring

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo took to his timeline to throw more jabs at Vusi Thembekwayo. The two media personalities have been beefing for many years now.

Their latest twar was sparked by Vusi's remarks when he appeared on The Penuel Show podcast, reported ZAlebs. Vusi Thembekwayo claimed Sizwe Dholo was the one who was obsessed with him. He also claimed Sizwe involved his kids in their beef.

Reacting to clips of Vusi's interview, which surfaced on Twitter, Sizwe Dhlomo denied that he went after Vusi's kids. He shared that he would have taken action if Vusi had come for his kids.

