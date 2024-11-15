A truck driver left Mzansi talking after showing off his cooking skills in a video shared on TikTok

The man prepared his meal in the comfort of his ride, leaving social media users talking

Mzansi peeps took to the comment section to give the guy advice on how to cook his meal better, and others asked personal questions

A truck driver was captured in a video preparing something to eat for himself. Image: @sfisonkambule

A hard-working man driving a truck felt hungry and decided to make himself food while chilling on his work ride.

The man was captured in a video shared on TikTok by social media user @sfisonkambule, which received many views, likes, and comments.

The truck driver prepares his meal

The video shows the man, identified as Dlamini, sitting in his truck and cooking on a portable gas stove. The man pours salt while social media user @sfidonkambule records, cautioning him not to put too much salt.

Watch the video below:

Dlamini gets love from TikTok users

The post amused many people, who took to the comment section to share humorous comments. Many were worried about the salt the man had put in his pot, while some ladies offered to cook for him.

User @Madlamini/Vuvu cautioned:

"Dlamini, uzonyukelwa yi pressure ne swekile mntase(your blood pressure and diabetes will skyrocket, my brother), stop it."

User @MAQHUDENI asked:

"Utshatile yena ndibuzela mna (is he married? I'm asking for myself)?"

User @Ndumiso warned:

"Dlamini, basop BP."

User @thwana said:

"Kodwa nidla kamnandi ema truckini inyama engaka (truck drivers eat nice food, so much meat)."

User @lolimakaUyi joked:

"Ndicela nixelele uDlamini ukuthi lomuntu bendihleka naye akasahleli🤧 ( can you please tell Dlamini that the guy I was seeing is not in my life anymore)."

User @pinky asked:

"Akuyongozi kupheka motweni okanye ndim ndikhulele makhaya (is it not dangerous to cook inside a car, or I'm just a rural girl😳?"

Female truck driver offers her food to stranded people

In another Briefly News article, humanitarian BI Phakathi praised a truck-driving lady for giving stranded people her food on the road.

The lady was driving on the N3 in KZN when she saw people stranded because of the heavy snow that hit parts of the province.

