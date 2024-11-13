A woman took to her TikTok account to voice out her suggestion after she saw a young makoti cooking for an event

The lady said the young women should cook simple food in ceremonies and events

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and agreeing with the woman

A lady asked young makotis to avoid fancy recipes at events. Images: @mvumie_m

A hilarious woman pleaded with young and new makotis to let the older one cook in ceremonies and events.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @mvumie_m, the woman is saying that there should be rules that do not allow the young and new makotis to cook at events because they are mixing things that should not be mixed.

She said she once saw a mokoti who cooked pumpkin and mixed it with Tennis biscuits and powdered milk. She said in events, food must be simple. People must not add mushrooms to cabbages, she added.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi agrees with the lady

The video gained over 400k views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@Lesego Thekiso shared:

"I saw someone adding banana to coleslaw yesterday 😩."

@Daughter Of The Soil wrote:

"Simplicity is the best."

@Phaphatana wrote:

"What ever delicious combo you love cook at at home for your family. In a gathering use the simple straightforward recipe."

@zandilempontshan8 agreed:

"Kodwa ke what you are saying is true."

@Xolorh_M♥️👑 said:

"I love my butternut boiled with sugar only or smashed with margarine, le yo Cinnamon I’m thanks."

@Siya🇿🇦 commented:

"😏I haven't understood, the Rama n carrot kwi stiff pap😭😭 n carrot kwi steamed bread....."

@sihle_soyie1 shared:

"Ate raw spinach with I think grated apples and tuna😂 but their cabbage with robot peppers and a lil sugar was amazing😋👌."

Makoti gets her first cooking gig in December

In another story, Briefly News reported about a makoti who woke up at 4:30 am to cook for her in-laws.

@tnswalob shared a TikTok video of her cooking for her mother-in-law's birthday celebration. The TikTokker shared that this is her first cooking gig as a wife and her first December as a married woman.

