A woman who plans to be a makoti, took to TikTok to show how she plans to chop onions to prepare meals for her family

The demonstrated the unique technique in a video, and it racked up a whopping 1.3 million views

Lots of Mzansi people loved her creativity, others said the tried and tested knife method is faster and more efficient

A woman showed how she chops onions. Image: @amy_therusk/TikTok and stock photo/Getty

Source: UGC

Ama2ks always know how to simplify things! One of them put a fresh spin on chopping with a clever kitchen hack.

Woman shows onion chopping method

The lady decided to switch things up by chopping onions with scissors instead of the traditional knife.

The video on her TikTok account @amy_therusk, shows her confidently snipping away at the onion like a pro. She said she's getting ready for slay kitchen duties for her future married life.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Kitchen hack goes viral

The technique definitely got TikTok talking. The clip hit the million view mark in two days.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTokkers were divided. They posted mix of comments about the chopping style and others argued that the traditional knife approach is undefeated.

See reactions below:

@ZamilekaMazibukoMaphalala suggested:

"Onion chopper is R50 at MRP. Thank me later. 😉"

@mangason shared:

"My friend's daughter wears izaza to cut onions. Swear to god this generation is not here to suffer. 😆"

@Sego wrote:

"I’m only upset because I didn’t think of it first. 💀"

@amahlamantungwadube commented:

"Idk. This seems like more work."

@Linamandlaigazilemvana🤍🌸 mentioned:

"Finally! I found my people😭 Me when chopping spinach and cabbage. 😭🤣"

@Shaleen stated:

"Me using safety goggles. 😭"

@Ntoks commented:

"Yoh my sister that would take longer than doing it normally."

@Lushaba added:

"Work smart, not hard! 😭"

Makoti wakes up at 4:30am to prepare food

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a makoti shared a TikTok video of her cooking for her mother-in-law's birthday celebration.

The TikTokker shared that this is her first cooking gig as a wife and her first December as a married woman. The lady pulled all the stops to ensure she cooked the best food for her mother-in-law.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News