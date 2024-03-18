A South African couple amazed social media users with their innovative method of cooking pap

The lady is seen using an industrial drill to mix while the guy is pouring the maize meal into the water

The TikTok clip of the cooking technique impressed thousands of netizens on the video-sharing platform

A couple's unique method of cooking pap on an open fire amazed Mzansi. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @nthabim_02/TikTok

Source: UGC

A couple on TikTok came through with an easy method to cook pap and got a round of applause.

The duo used a three-legged pot and an industrial-grade drill machine to cook the South African staple.

SA man and woman team up to cook pap

The process seemed like a breeze as the drill quickly stirred the mixture. Most people know that making pap in a cast iron pot is no joke.

Cooking tutorial get 792k views

The video posted by TikTok user @nthabim_02 quickly gained momentum with 792,000 views. Viewers were amazed by the inventive cooking skills.

Many praised the pair's ingenuity, while others couldn't help but share humorous comments about the unorthodox pap-making technique.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi ready for makoti duties

After seeing the clip, some ladies joked that they were ready to become makotis and cook for their inlaws.

Read a few comments below:

@CharlotteThulz said:

"Amadlozi ababheke kanje."

@Celest_k4 posted:

"I knew my generation would find solutions to such problems. I'm proud. Ma 90s we can get married now, si ready.‍♀️"

@QueenP asked:

"How much and where do we buy it?"

@yayawaboikano wrote:

"Who ever came with this idea is a genius."

@ZinziM commented:

"Does it use battery or electricity? Asking in terms of loadshedding."

@hn_Mab stated:

"Work smart not hard. ❤️❤️"

@ketso_Cutess mentioned:

"I love this generation of adults and makotis."

@khanyisilemahlangu added:

"As for the husband being supportive lapho. ❤️"

Makoti shares video of her making pap

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that one Mzansi woman has perfected her pap-making skills and is ready to consider being a makoti.

The Twitter user posted a video of her mixing and cooking a hot pot of pap over a stove. She is seen cooking the maize meal and stirring with great skill and energy to ensure it mixes well with no lumps.

Source: Briefly News