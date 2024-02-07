A TikTok video of a white woman cooking pap in her kitchen has gone viral on the socials

In the post, the woman's daughter disclosed that she had been craving the maize meal staple dish and chakalaka

The video had many netizens intrigued as they commented on the woman's pap-cooking skills

There is something about cooking pap that always seems to get Mzansi's attention, love and criticism, LOL.

One white momma impressed many netizens when her daughter, Lailah Field, posted a video of her busy in the kitchen, whipping up the much-loved maize meal dish after Lailah said she had been craving it with some chakalaka.

A TikTok video shows the mother stirring the pap mix in a pot over the stove. See her in action below:

What is pap?

Pap is one of the most popular meals in Africa, but each region has assigned a different name and way to prepare this staple South African dish. Pap is simply maize meal porridge that is relatively stiff. The texture and stiffness of pap depend on your preference, Briefly News explains.

Mzansi weigh in on woman's pap preparation

The video garnered many views and comments from South Africans. While many applauded Lailah's mother's efforts, others shared how she could have better cooked it.

Mary-Jane asked:

"Phuthu with a wooden spoon, where’s the fork sana?"

NommyP commented:

"Judging by the way she held the wooden spoon I was convinced it wouldn’t come out right but girl did she disappoint me!! It came out perfect ."

linahmatlalepoo replied:

"That's def pap."

xolilekhanyile06 said:

" Pap on a non stick pot ‍♀️you need a Hart! ."

andilengcobo249 wrote:

"The meal??."

Zuney said:

“'I promise she’s not white' ."

kay commented:

"Man being South African is the best."

Lady uses an automatic pap maker

Briefly News previously reported that one TikTokker showed that the days of preparing pap with your own two hands are over. In the video, the lady just presses a button, and everything is done.

Peeps commented with their thoughts about the handy machine providing an alternative to stirring pap. The video got thousands of likes from people who liked the gadget.

A lady on TikTok, @keneiloemyoli, was happy to show how easy her life was with an automatic pap machine.

