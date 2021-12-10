A video of a Cape Town car with a trolley in place of its right rear wheel has gone viral on social media

The driver of the Opel seems to be cool as a cucumber as he carries on with his day, driving with the unsafe contraption

Peeps shared memes and other hilarious responses to the 19-second clip that has since gone viral on Twitter

Just when you think Mzansi has done it all, a video of an Opel doing the most goes viral. The driver of the sedan seemed to have replaced his missing tyre with the bottom half of a platform trolley.

This is most definitely not roadworthy but it seems to work for the owner of the vehicle. The Cape Town number plate on the car resulted in a few hilarious responses. @NalaThokozane shared a 19-second clip of the vehicle driving on a busy road.

The fact that the driver comfortably went on his day with such a scary tyre replacement makes for a funny bone tickling clip.

A video of this vehicle with a trolley as a replacement for its tyre has gone viral on social media. Image: @NalaThokozane

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the weird video below:

Read some of the responses compiled by Briefly News:

@MindskillzLunga said:

"Even Nelson Mandela is looking down at this country with disappointment."

@keiitumetse wants to know:

"How did the driver ever think of this?"

@MaanoMadima shared:

"Nothing is real in South Africa. This country proves, times without number, that it is a simulation. A prototype of something."

@clivesimpkins responded with:

"Can't take Bellville drivers anywhere."

@JJNtshingane tweeted:

"At least it's working, a man got to do what a man got to do."

@WarrenJeanes added:

"The world's first 7 wheel drive car, 4 wheel drive is outdated."

Buff man picks car up to move it out his way, wows internet with insane strength

In other Opel news, Briefly News previously reported that being buff is one thing but having the ability to lift a whole car is absolutely insane. TikTok user @ifeanyibasilsastr shared a video that gained a massive 2.9 million views thanks to his large muscles and crazy strength.

The strongman lifted a Corsa Lite to the amazement of the TikTok world. The shocking post gained over 124 000 likes on the short video application with a large 1 900 comments left for him.

His simple caption also gained quite a few responses:

"How dare you block my way with this car."

