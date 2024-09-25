A good samaritan warmed many hearts after her story of ubuntu was shared by the faceless humanitarian and philanthropist BI Phakathi

The post detailed that the woman shares her food supplies with families in need that she meets on the N3 in KZN

Social media users commented with beautiful words on BI Phakathi's post, motivating the lady to continue with her kind gestures

Miriam Nzangaza received much praise after her kindness was shared on social media. Image: @biphakathi

A truck-driving lady from Zimbabwe had the online community praising her for sharing her food with hungry people she met in the snowy N3 in KZN.

BI Phakathi shared the lady's story on Facebook under his user account @biphakathi, receiving 15K likes and 591 comments.

Blessed is the hand that gives

The humanitarian shared a few pictures. The first shows the lady standing in front of her truck, and the other two show her sitting inside the truck, carrying her cornflakes and coffee supplies.

He captioned his post:

"Meet trucker Miriam Mzangaza, she selflessly shared her supplies of coffee and cornflakes with stranded families on the N3 in KZN invited to bring their kids to eat in the cold snow. We love good Samaritans."

See the post here:

Social media users show the lady appreciation on the post

Miriam's story moved many social media users. Those who had met her face to face shared beautiful stories about her and those who had not wished to meet her.

User @Iven Govender shared:

"What a beautiful heart she has. Please God bless her, and give long, healthy life."

User @Bhut Simphiwe Deejays Ngcobo shared:

"She is extra special, travelling with so much food and driving such huge truck, respect to her."

User @Samuel Modongwazi Ramakgolo had met the lady:

"First time I met her I saw something best about her. Good keeps blessing her big up sister boss."

User @Fawzia Mather added:

"So proud of you. You are a selfless soul who possesses a heart of gold. God bless you abundantly for your kind deed."

User @Khayelihle Buthelezi shared:

"Thank you so much mommy for your kindness and you deserve all the best and blessings🙏🙏🙏."

User @Laurence Tcheya-mani Phiri added:

"The power of giving endures eternal."

