A South African philanthropist, BI Phakathi blessed a man after he lied about losing cash

The mysterious philanthropist pulled a trick on the homeless man before blessing him with over R1.2k

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing different opinions on the situation

BI Phakathi gave a homeless man money after an honesty test. Images: @BI Phakathi/ Facebook, The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

A South African mysterious philanthropist has done it again. This time, BI Phakathi blessed a homeless man with over R1 200.

In a Facebook video uploaded by the philanthropist on his Facebook page, he was walking when he came across a homeless man. He tested him, saying he picked up cash and was wondering if it was his.

The gentleman lied and said yes. When BI asked him why he lied, he responded by saying he needed the money. Phakathi gave him more cash notes and told him to be honest and that God loves him.

BI Phakathi helps a dishonest man

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens love BI Phakathi's work

The online community reacted to the video, with many praising the philanthropist for his good work.

@Bruce Phenyo wrote:

"How many of us lie here? This is how God operates, He always correct us and still bless us... Keep blessed brother Phakathi."

@Lungie Qwabe laughed:

"I would have said the same thing shame 🤣I don't blame him."

@Teargas Tig Rsa commented:

"Guys what will he do you see that he is in desperation so I don't blame him."

@John Currie shared:

"What has happened could possibly change this man, because of love willing 2 see he was lieing, but hope helped him."

@Ephraim Busani Mnkandla said:

"True definition of desperate times calling for desperate measures."

@Mapula Dube expressed:

"I suspect that he lied about his name as well. Stjoe ku rough."

BI Phakathi helps a man feed his family

