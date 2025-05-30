In the wake of things, it was revealed that one of the main suspects in Olorato Mongale's murder was shot and killed in Amanzimtoti, KZN

Kaya 959 radio host Sizwe Dhlomo was also one of the people who reacted to the killing of this suspect on social media

It was also revealed that 28 IDs and 20 cellphones were found in possession of the killed suspect when he was found

Sizwe Dhlomo shared his opinion on the Olorato murder case. Image: @sizwedhlomo, @yfm

Source: UGC

Social media has been buzzing after the news of the 30-year-old Wits student Olorato Mongale's brutal murder, which was committed by a guy she went on a first date with alongside his accomplices.

Recently, it was announced that one of the main suspects in Olorato Mongale's murder case was shot and killed during a police shootout in Amanzimtoti, KZN, where he was hiding.

Kaya 959 radio host, Sizwe Dhlomo, was also one of the people on X (formerly Twitter) who reacted to the killing of the main suspect in this murder case. Newzroom Afrika also revealed that the killed suspect was found with 28 IDs and 20 cellphones in his possession.

See Sizwe's post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to killing of one suspect

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the killing of the main suspect in Olorato Mongale's murder case. Here's what they had to say:

@KrugersdorpB questioned:

"What if this was a hit? Now the mastermind survived."

@mikemlamboM said:

"Now the whole case is gone."

@imnotmoses_ wrote:

"Lmao by now I swear every Zulu person thinks they are General Mkwanazi."

@Mr__Corleone responded:

"I think it’s time our @SAPoliceService get equipped with body cameras."

@DietitianTefelo replied:

"I still need to know the motive behind this murder. The lengths they went to hide swap number plates and now try to go and hide in KZN.. go iralang pila pila."

@Awuti_eshap stated:

"How do these guys rent out these places kanti. Hopefully it wasn't his girlfriend who rented for him while being the most wanted."

Olorato Mongale was murdered on her first date with an unknown man. Image: @sabc

Source: TikTok

Police searching for VW driver

The police have now launched a search for the man driving the VW Polo, who is only known as John. The vehicle he was driving was equipped with a cloned number plate registered to a Toyota Hilux.

Mathe added that police believed the man had an accomplice, who assisted him with the crime. Members of the public are urged to contact the police with any information that could lead to an arrest.

The crime is the latest of many where a woman was killed by a man she trusted. In January 2025, a Gqeberha man handed himself over to police for the alleged murder of his girlfriend on New Year's Day.

Gauteng woman murdered by boyfriend

In a related article, the decomposing body of a young woman was found in Sharpeville in January 2025. She was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, who was later found dead in Qwa-Qwa in the Free State.

Briefly News reported that it's believed that the boyfriend killed himself after murdering his girlfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News