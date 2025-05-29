Sizwe Dhlomo, a fan of the Hip-Hop genre, has previously shown support for Drake and Cassper Nyovest

The Kaya 959 host took to X and shared a bold statement regarding SA Hip-Hop veteran K.O

Sizwe Dhlomo's statement ignited a heated debate in the comments, with some agreeing with him

Sizwe Dhlomo sparked a heated debate after praising K.O.

Source: Getty Images

One thing about renowned radio and TV presenter Sizwe Dhlomo is that he loves hip-hop. His love for versatile Canadian hip-hop musician Drake is well documented, while in South Africa, he is known for openly supporting Cassper Nyovest.

Sizwe Dhlomo gives K.O his flowers

The Kaya 959 presenter sparked a heated debate when he recently gave flowers to a South African Hip-Hop legend. Taking to his X account on Wednesday, 28 May, Sizwe Dhlomo raved about versatile SA Hip-Hop musician K.O.

Dhlomo claimed that the former Teargas group member currently has no competition. His statement was unclear whether he meant in a specific genre or the whole music industry. The post was written:

“KO has no living competition.”

SA Hip-Hop fans weigh in on Sizwe Dhlomo's declaration

Music fans expressed various views. While some concurred with Sizwe Dhlomo’s declaration, others questioned how he had reached that conclusion. Those opposing Dhlomo’s statement suggested musicians who are better than K.O, including one musician he featured on a popular song.

Here are some of the reactions:

@mongeasy queried:

“Interesting take, but no competition in terms of what, longevity, consistency?”

@RealMfanaPitori argued:

“Ok. But. Caracara belongs to KidX. Don Dada belongs to OkMalumkoolkat. Homeground belongs to Roiii. Let me Cook belongs to Maglera018. So maybe longevity/Consistency. And Nasty C is still going. Unless you're talking boxing, then yeah, probably: nothing beats a KO.”

@Chad_mlimo agreed:

“Catalogue, flow, Longevity, relevance, etc. He is light years ahead of the rest in his genre.”

@papizwane2 shared:

“I gotta agree. He continued to drop new music even when SA hip hop was effectively dead! To the point where I don’t even know how many hits he has. Endless. Class.”

@lwandile0310 argued:

“To his Peers, he got no living competition 🤔 when it comes to what hits? If you're talking about hits, that's true, but if you're talking about spitting, please listen to Kid X and Maggz, then come and tell me he got no living competition.”

@_farah_____ said:

“Based on what? Because in terms of pen game, Nasty C is Better. Making Music Emtee and Sjava are Better. Performance Cassper is Better. Super Stardom AKA is still better even in his Grave. Label Boss, Cassper is better.”

@TechConsult_ explained:

“You cats are missing the point. KO is one of RSA's top pop singers. That's what @SizweDhlomo is talking about. Even back in Teargas, he was a pop singer re: Mhlobo Wami. Even Sete is an Afropop hit. Siz is not capping. He is not talking Rap here.”

Sizwe Dhlomo gave SA Hip-Hop legend K.O his flowers.

Source: Getty Images

Sizwe Dhlomo praises K.O after song release

This isn't the first time Sizwe Dhlomo has sung K.O's praises.

Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo praised K.O for being the most consistent musician in South Africa. This was after K.O dropped his song Playback in 2021.

After the release, Sizwe Dhlomo realised that Mr Cash Time had a pretty decent run in the music business. Naturally, Sizwe's opinion was met with disagreement.

