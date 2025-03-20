Kaya FM presenter Sizwe Dhlomo has come out in support of award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest

Sizwe Dhlomo shared what he believes is the secret behind Cassper Nyovest's success in music and business

His take on the rapper's success sparked mixed reactions with some wondering if Sizwe Dhlomo was paid

Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his why he believes Cassper Nyovest is successful. Image: Jim Spellman/Getty Images, casspernyovest/Instagram

Renowned media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has never shied away from expressing his admiration for Cassper Nyovest. The Kaya FM presenter has given the rapper his flowers as netizens tear down his first song of 2025, Kusho Bani.

Sizwe Dhlomo shares the secret to Cassper Nyovest's success

Over the years, Sizwe Dhlomo has given Cassper Nyovest his flowers for his numerous career milestones and has often stood up for the rapper when he’s been bashed on social media. Taking to his X account, Sizwe Dhlomo shared what he believes is the secret to Cassper Nyovest’s success. He attributed it to divine intervention, unpredictability and resilience.

“Cassper’s success is actually ordained by God. I’ve seen him time and time again, triumph in adverse circumstances! Always pulling a rabbit out a hat,” Dhlomo posted.

Fans react to Sizwe Dhlomo's take on Cassper Nyovest's success

Sizwe Dhlomo’s take on Cassper Nyovest’s career sparked mixed reactions. While some agreed with him, several feel the Good For That rapper is now a washed-up rapper. Here are some of the comments:

@visse_ss disagreed:

“Nah, dawg. Cassper ain’t ordained by God. The last time he dropped a hit, AKA was still breathing. Now he's out here making TikTok songs. Bro fell off harder than his pen. Y’all gassing up mediocrity like he ain't been rapping nursery rhymes for the past five years.”

@BabyPana23 agreed:

“He knows what he's supposed to do and he does it.”

@FootballStage_1 questioned:

“Did he pay you to promote him?”

@Siya_TshabalaIa responded:

“His resilience and determination to win/succeed is INSANE. He always gets the kind bounce of the ball, that’s how blessed he is. I can’t count how many times Twitter, podcasters and media said he was finished. Most people would have folded and surrendered from all the jealousy and hate.”

@Basophani explained:

“What he’s actually saying is Cassper is punching above his weight, he is out of his depth but somehow, he makes it work. He is not the most talented but works hard and things fall in place for him.”

Sizwe Dhlomo has sparked debate after giving Cassper Nyovest his flowers. Image: casspernyovest, sizwedhlomo

US tennis star Serena Williams co-signs Cassper Nyovest's Kusho Bani

Sizwe Dhlomo's comments come when Cassper Nyovest's Kusho Bani has gone international.

Cassper Nyovest was over the moon after a video of the greatest tennis player of all time, Serena Williams vibing to his song was shared on social media.

Cassper Nyovest reposted a video of Serena Williams and Kenyan influencer Achieng Agutu joining the Hosh Karamaima challenge.

This is one of the many successes of Kusho Bani that Casspet Nyovest has celebrated.

