Cassper Nyovest's hit song Kusho Bani has gone international, with Serena Williams vibing to it in a viral video alongside Kenyan influencer Achieng Agutu

The rapper, who recently celebrated the track topping Metro FM's Top 30 chart, expressed gratitude for his success, attributing it to prayer

Fans are thrilled for Cassper, who continues to drop hits, despite some mixed reactions to his teased Amapiano track

Cassper Nyovest's hit song Kusho Bani has officially gone international, and we love it for him. The rapper could not keep calm when the greatest tennis player of all time, Serena Williams, vibed to his song.

US star Serena Williams danced to Cassper Nyovest's song 'Kusho Bani'. Image: @casspernyovest/ Instagram and Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Serena Williams joins Kusho Bani challenge

Washa! Cassper Nyovest has reposted a video of the one and only Serena Williams joining the Hosh Karamaima challenge. The star has been celebrating his song's success lately. He recently took to social media to celebrate Kusho Bani hitting number one on the Metro FM top 30 chart. The rapper, who is open about his religious journey, said he prayed for the song's success.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Tito Mboweni rapper shared a video of Kenyan influencer Achieng Agutu and Serena Williams vibing to Kusho Bani. He captioned the post:

"This is soooo dope!!!! Shout out to the fabulous @noordinarynoire and the GOAT @serenawilliams !!!!"

Fans happy for Cassper Nyovest's success

Social media users love seeing Cassper Nyovest win. The star, who has been accused of falling off, has proven that he still has it, and has been releasing back-to-back hits.

Cassper recently made waves when he nailed his fire verse on Skuta Baba. The star even revealed that he prayed to God to help him write the viral verse.

Here are the comments from fans:

@official_thabo said:

"I can't wait to hear what they will say now 😂😂😂😂😂 i mean Cass ke Star🔥🔥🔥"

@luxolo_999 commented:

"Sekabuyile umastanda, where's your crown? 🔥🔥🙌"

@intlemagnificent said:

"If I like it, it’s definitely good. Just saying😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 you gained a new fan with this one. BOSS!!!"

@shwanee_reid wrote:

"This is why I love Tik Tok, really connects the world together , dope!!"

Cassper Nyovest reacted to Serena Williams dancing to his song. Image: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Cassper Nyovest teases Amapiano song

The rapper is busy in the studio making more music for his fans. Mufasa had fans hyped up when he revealed that he has a new Amapiano song coming soon.

However, some naysayers said Cassper's new song was not giving what it was supposed to.

Cassper Nyovest announces Fill-Up 2025

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that all the negativity recently thrown his way has fueled him to excel again. Rapper Cassper Nyovest has announced his Full Up's official return in 2025.

Cassper Nyovest wants to shut haters down. The SAHHA award-winning artist has built a solid career with his highly successful stadium performances called Fill Up. With the amount of hate his new music, particularly Kusho Bani, is getting online, this has seemingly reignited the fire inside him to prove his haters wrong.

