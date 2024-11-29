South African radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo listed his top five best local hip hop stars of all time

His views and opinions sparked a debate online, with people naming their best and omitting Sizwe's chosen stars

Although some agreed that Pro Kid is the best in SA, they said Cassper Nyovest does not deserve to even be in the top 5

Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his top 5 rappers and AKA, Pro Kid made the cut. Image: @sizwedhlomo, @akaworldwide on Instagram, Music Talkers

Who is the top 5 best SA rappers of all time?

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has a very opinionated take on his top 5 best South African rappers of all time. The star did not stutter when he listed his faves and later explained why he structured his list in that manner.

At number five is Cassper Nyovest, at number four is HHP, at number three is K.O., at number two is the late AKA, and at number one is Pro Kid.

Sizwe said he judged the rappers based on who was able to bring the game to other demographics, saying Pro was able to get the hood people into rap.

"It was so easy for him to make hot verses."

@MDNnewss posted the video of Sizwe naming his top 5 with the caption:

"Sizwe Dhlomo share his list of the top five greatest South African rappers of all time. His list includes Pro Kid at number one, followed by AKA at number two, K.O at number three, HHP at number four, and Cassper Nyovest at number five."

Watch the video below:

Sizwe Dhlomo's top 5 causes stir

This is how Mzansi feels about his top 5:

@Clva_25 stated:

"Solid list, from 1 to 3 and maybe stretch it to 4 for me. My top 5 definitely have Pro Kid and AKA."

@Hozeh5 stated:

"HHP and Pro-kid for me. I wish he had included Proverbs."

@watersonHashtag questioned:

"A list without Proverb and Stogie ??"

@thembelanilato2 argued:

"Proverb is one of the best rappers ever graced SA rap music Cassper doesn't rap."

@TheOnlyLaw23 corrected:

"I love the last part where he explains his list, whether we like it or not. Cassper is known for his 1st hits, and he had a huge influence on Hip Hop, whether you like it or not. What he and AKA did can never be forgotten in Hip Hop."

@Hozeh5 added:

@OCMNice said:

"Cassper is the greatest nothing bra; I knew I wasn't gonna respect Sizwe when I heard him say he'd forgive his woman for cheating on him; just pure simp vibes."

@dah_afrika laughed:

"He should have given Tido an honorary mention at least or even at 6, even if it's a top 5. Respect the interviewer."

@spoogzx debated:

"Prokid , Zubz , Stogie T, Proverb, AKA. Special mention , Kwesta, KO, Selwyn, HHP, Khuli Chana?"

@FootyMate1 argued:

"A list without Proverb is no list man's got bar's for decades."

AKA surpasses Cassper on Spotify monthly listner's

In a previous report from Briefly News, Spotify monthly listeners' numbers paint a clear picture of who the best of the best is. Cassper Nyovest is not even in the top 5 on the list, as artists like Nasty C and Usimamane are leading.

In fact, the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes pulls more numbers than Cassper Nyovest, as the difference is over 150K.

