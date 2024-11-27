The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) president, Julius Malema, will never pass on an opportunity to have a good time

Just recently, Malema was out and about with his fellow party members at a bar or restaurant

While there, he met up with Vetkuk and Mahoota, and the video went viral, sparking mixed reactions online

One thing about Julius Malema is that he has many friends in the music industry, especially DJs. The politician never passes on a good time, and his recent video is evidence of that.

Julius Malema had a light-hearted interaction and roast session with Vetkuk and DJ Mahoota. Image: @vetkukvsmahoota, @julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Malema meets Vetkoek and Mahoota

On X, @Musa_Khawula mocked Julius Malema by calling him a socialite instead of a well-known, respected politician.

"Socialite Julius Malema links up with Vetkoek and DJ Mahoota."

This is because Malema has always been known to go out and have fun with his fellow EFF members, either at clubs or other social gatherings. He recently hung out with Kabza De Small at a Sandton Bar, where he even joined him in the DJ booth.

In the video, Malema teased Vetkuk about gaining weight, saying he wanted to be slender like him, but he ended up gaining the weight instead.

Mzansi weighs in on Malema's video

This is how some netizens reacted to the video. Fans praised Malema for mastering the art of having a work-life balance. While others assume he was destined to be a DJ.

@16_Baby10 said:

"I will always like these small snippets of Julius outside of work because hobbies are really what makes us whole outside of the suits and faces we wear at work🙏"

@Malome_Zol asked:

"Socialite? How is he so animated, it is like he is meeting his hero for the 1st time."

@TT7600429925832 gushed:

"But you gotta love him though."

@PetiteEbonyGirl said:

"He has the work-life balance that I can only dream of."

@LittleMzMercy praised:

"They could never make me hate him ♥️"

@Cellydhl laughed:

"Bathong no longer a politician? 🤭"

@SciiTheComedist claimed:

"I doubt these guys he casually hangs out with end up voting for him during elections."

@Officialawlee praised:

"My goat is healthy and happiest man on earth when everyone thought he was suffering from depression 😂"

@LebogangM__joked:

"I think he must be a full time DJ, he looks happy around DJs."

@siphekayyyy

"Wait Vetkoek Mahoota is not 1 person 😭?"

@Mfoka_Jobe said:

"Julius is a likeable guy. I’m here laughing with him."

@BlazingLEGO agreed:

"Socialite, indeed. You speak facts wena chomme."

@BellsBodarenko laughed:

"Former ANC member 😂😂"

@KgabungThabang said:

"Julius has mastered the quintessential politician fake laugh...you can't knock the hustle!"

@ChefAmogelang mocked:

"A freelancer that he is !! A journalist! Baddie boo 🤭"

